DATE: 27 April 2020
TO: Mayor and City Council
Budget Committee
FROM: Dan Chandler
City Manager
Budget Message
SUBJECT: FY20-21 CITY OF BANDON BUDGET MESSAGE
The proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget total is $20,512,029 which is $3,541,243 or (17.26%) less
than the prior Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget of $24,053,272. This decrease is primarily due to the fact
that the City is delaying issuing the General Obligation Bonds for water and sewer improvements, and
does not plan to form any new Local Improvement Districts. A table and graphic summary of the
overall budget, broken down by Category and Fund type with comparisons to FY19-20, follows on
pages 3 and 4 of this document.
BUDGET FORMAT
As required by local budget law, the first three (shaded) columns in the budget schedules show actual
revenues & expenditures for the second & third prior fiscal years and the budgeted figures for the
immediately preceding fiscal year. The fourth column shows the budget as proposed by the Budget
Officer. The fifth & sixth columns are populated as the budget moves through the process of approval
by the Budget Committee and adoption by the City Council. Funds that have been closed or combined
into other funds will continue to be included and show zero balances each year until all three of the
prior year columns show a zero balance and then they can be removed from the budget schedule.
INTRODUCTION
Like most organizations today the City of Bandon faces financial uncertainty as a result of the COVID19 pandemic. The challenge is particularly significant for communities like Bandon that rely on
tourism. We know the community will recover; we don’t know when.
Bandon faces a couple of additional challenges, however. First, Bandon’s Permanent Tax Rate at $0.46
per thousand dollars of value, is the lowest in the State of Oregon among communities with over 750
people. It is also the second-lowest among communities that provide their own police force.
DRAFT
City of Bandon
2020-2021 Annual Budget
Page | 2
BANDON PROPERTY TAX RATES COMPARED
TO OTHER COUNTY JURISDICTIONS
CITY
Permanent
Rate
(Inside M5)
Local
Option Tax
(Inside M5)
Bonds
(Outside M5)
Urban
Renewal
Special Levy TOTAL
Myrtle Point 7.99 7.99
Powers 7.39 7.39
Coos Bay 6.36 .54 6.90
North Bend 6.18 .34 6.52
Coquille 6.10 6.10
Bandon .46 .85 .50 1.81
Lakeside .71 .71
Second, Bandon’s charter requires voter approval for any change in water and sewer rates. The creates
challenges when budgeting, as costs for chemicals, materials and health care can change frequently.
At this point, our water and sewer utilities are operating at a net loss, after taxes and other payments.
The result of that net loss is that the general fund will likely need to subsidize those utilities. However,
the single largest expense in the general fund is law enforcement. Therefore, if water and sewer rates
are not increased in FY 20/21, the City will have little choice but to provide a lower level of police
protection.
DRAFT
City of Bandon
2020-2021 Annual Bud
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In