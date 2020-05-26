Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

DATE: 27 April 2020

TO: Mayor and City Council

Budget Committee

FROM: Dan Chandler

City Manager

Budget Message

SUBJECT: FY20-21 CITY OF BANDON BUDGET MESSAGE

The proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget total is $20,512,029 which is $3,541,243 or (17.26%) less

than the prior Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget of $24,053,272. This decrease is primarily due to the fact

that the City is delaying issuing the General Obligation Bonds for water and sewer improvements, and

does not plan to form any new Local Improvement Districts. A table and graphic summary of the

overall budget, broken down by Category and Fund type with comparisons to FY19-20, follows on

pages 3 and 4 of this document.

BUDGET FORMAT

As required by local budget law, the first three (shaded) columns in the budget schedules show actual

revenues & expenditures for the second & third prior fiscal years and the budgeted figures for the

immediately preceding fiscal year. The fourth column shows the budget as proposed by the Budget

Officer. The fifth & sixth columns are populated as the budget moves through the process of approval

by the Budget Committee and adoption by the City Council. Funds that have been closed or combined

into other funds will continue to be included and show zero balances each year until all three of the

prior year columns show a zero balance and then they can be removed from the budget schedule.

INTRODUCTION

Like most organizations today the City of Bandon faces financial uncertainty as a result of the COVID19 pandemic. The challenge is particularly significant for communities like Bandon that rely on

tourism. We know the community will recover; we don’t know when.

Bandon faces a couple of additional challenges, however. First, Bandon’s Permanent Tax Rate at $0.46

per thousand dollars of value, is the lowest in the State of Oregon among communities with over 750

people. It is also the second-lowest among communities that provide their own police force.

DRAFT

City of Bandon

2020-2021 Annual Budget

Page | 2

BANDON PROPERTY TAX RATES COMPARED

TO OTHER COUNTY JURISDICTIONS

CITY

Permanent

Rate

(Inside M5)

Local

Option Tax

(Inside M5)

Bonds

(Outside M5)

Urban

Renewal

Special Levy TOTAL

Myrtle Point 7.99 7.99

Powers 7.39 7.39

Coos Bay 6.36 .54 6.90

North Bend 6.18 .34 6.52

Coquille 6.10 6.10

Bandon .46 .85 .50 1.81

Lakeside .71 .71

Second, Bandon’s charter requires voter approval for any change in water and sewer rates. The creates

challenges when budgeting, as costs for chemicals, materials and health care can change frequently.

At this point, our water and sewer utilities are operating at a net loss, after taxes and other payments.

The result of that net loss is that the general fund will likely need to subsidize those utilities. However,

the single largest expense in the general fund is law enforcement. Therefore, if water and sewer rates

are not increased in FY 20/21, the City will have little choice but to provide a lower level of police

protection.

DRAFT

City of Bandon

2020-2021 Annual Bud

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments