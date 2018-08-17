<h2>Circle the Bay
Aug. 11
30 Kilometers
FEMALE
25-29 — 1. Melaney Dunne, 2:50:40; 2. Natasha Colson, 3:12:22; 3. Brittany Cooper, 3:50:32; 4. Hanna Van Camp, 4:12:59. 30-34 — 1. Jenny McGriff, 2:41:57; 2. Kim Kaines, 3:12:22. 35-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, 2:53:03; 2. Sandra Brace, 3:25:58; 3. Jaqueline Bohannon, 3:56:28; 4. Jenna Fribley, 4:06:18. 40-44 — 1. Sarah Miller, 2:31:40; 2. Danielle Jensen, 2:48:43; 3. Sara Love, 3:15:16; 4. Tonya Goodson, 4:03:28; 5. Tie-Amy Goddard and Kris Anderson, 4:08:18. 45-49 — 1. Jessica Engelke, 3:10:03; 2. Susan Wood, 3:25:58; 3. Nichole Rutherford, 4:08:18. 50-54 — 1. Anne Pekoc,3:56:30. 55-59 — 1. Barbara Young, 3:16:13. 60-64 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 3:45:21; 2. Kyla Schnyder, 3:50:32.
MALE
25-29 — 1. Marc Van Camp, 3:11:11; 2. Tyler Neston, 3:47:40. 30-34 — 1. Jeremy West, 2:14:35. 35-39 — 1. Chad Brownson, 2:28:03; 2. Kyle Stevens, 3:29:23; 3. Manny Naranjo, 4:03:29. 40-44 — 1. Ryan Jones, 2:45:45; 2. Brian Johnson, 2:52:13; 3. Clayton Kreusch, 3:02:46. 45-49 — 1. Scott Cheers, 2:25:28; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 2:43:15. 50-54 — 1. Ken Pekoc, 3:13:16. 55-59 — 1. Carey Baca, 2:26:51; 2. Doug Veysey, 2:50:38. 60-64 — 1. Jim Littles, 2:55:58; 2. Chip Boggs, 3:10:13. 65-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 2:37:35. 70-74 — 1. Anthony Kenyon, 4:07:51.
RELAYS
Female Youth — 1. Chaffing the Dream (Anika Miller, Holly Hutton, Shannon Smith), 2:31:34; 2. Chicks with Kicks (Rachel Eickhoff, Analise Miller, Olivia Thompson), 2:46:39.
Female Open — 1. Three Slow Turtles (Annie Holvey, Eavan McKenzie, Kathi Holvey), 2:48:35; 2. Mom Always Wins (Anna Warner, Kate Frame, Alisha Dias), 3:58:26.
Male Youth — 1. Space Force (Josh Snyder, Hunter Hutton, Isaac Cutler), 1:45:19 (division record); 2. Fighting Raccoons (Howie Naneng, Riley Namba, Jeremy Potter), 2:18:27.
Male Open — 1. Porta Potty Pals (Tyler Jones, Justin Crosswhite, Sawyer Heckard), 1:41:48 (new relay record); 2. Devil Dudes (Bryan Baird, Jed Wright, Garrett Baird), 2:33:05; 3. The Floor is Lava! (Stacy Tate, Tony Hernandez, Charles Zousel), 2:53:19.
Male Masters — 1. Just Kidding, Todd (Todd Landsberg, John Gunther, Kent Sharman), 2:30:55; 2. The Brown Team (Brent Hutton, Dan Anderson, Thomas Brown), 2:42:46.
Male Grandmaster — 1. 200+ (Doug Veysey, Jim Lawson, Tom Bedell), 3:03:00.
Mixed Youth — 1. Mountain Mommas (Sailor Hutton, Owen Vineyard, Aero Franklin), 2:07:25; 2. A Running Joke (Eduardo Cruz, Natalie Jossis, Kayla Tso), 3:01:32.
Mixed Open — 1. Jake and Gabby (Gabby Hobson, Jake Adams); 2. Two Runners and a Guy (Richard Moore, Sadie Broderick, Thomas Lankford), 2:35:40; 3. Katelyn & The Kouple (Isabella Webster, Jayce Craig, Katelyn Rossback), 2:39:27; 4. Running with Scissors (Jeremy West, Micehlle Allen, Brian Allen), 2:40:42; 3. Tie-Salon Bella (Jessica Mead, Megan Rutherford, Brandon Mead), and Team America (Leah Rector, Luke Rector and Gabe Shorb), 2:42:53; 5. Salon Bella 1 (Catherine Stout and Cris Steffen), 2:48:26; 6. Run DMC (Danielle Messner, Melissa Loudenbeck, Clayton Willett), 2:49:58; 7. We Thought This Was a Book Club (Dion MacDonald, Joshua Haymond, Stephanie Abraham), 2:58:07; 8. Three Peas in a Pod (Matthew Kasiwamura, Lou Mei Guetch, Ayano Yakimoto), 3:01:52; 9. Charlie’s Angels (Ellen Fields, Rahcel Fields, Henry Fields), 3:20:54.
Mixed Masters — 1. Squanch (Kyle Stevens, Ben Buchard, Florence Portal Stevens), 3:40:09.
Mixed Grand Masters — 1. 3 x 70 (Alan Remele, Judy Remele, Suzy McDonald), 4:25:05.