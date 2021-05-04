North Bend’s softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to host Churchill last Monday, both by the 10-run rule.
The Lancers won the opener 14-4 and the nightcap 17-6.
Katie Holmes had a two-run double in the first inning of the opener to give North Bend an early lead, but the Lancers caught up quickly and ultimately won the game early with two runs in the fifth.
“We made too many miscues and Churchill played virtually mistake-free,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
In the second game, the Lancers jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first innings, but North Bend kept battling, Olson said.
Sarah Shore had a grand slam for the Bulldogs, while Angie Cameron had an RBI double and Rachael Snyder also had an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Ultimately, though, Churchill had too much offense.
“It wasn’t all bad,” Olson said. “We made good contact but they just made every play and we didn’t,” he said.
Shore led North Bend’s hitters for the day with three hits, four RBIs and two runs.
MARIST CATHOLIC 12, MARSHFIELD 0: The Spartans kept their Sky-Em League record perfect by blanking the Pirates in five innings Tuesday.
While Marist Catholic improved to 7-0, the Pirates fell to 4-3, a game behind second-place Elmira. The Pirates visit the Falcons for two games Friday.
TOLEDO 5, BANDON 4: The Boomers edged the Tigers for the second time this season Wednesday, staying perfect in Sunset Conference play.
Bandon fell to 4-2 in league play and 6-2 overall.
BASEBALL
MARIST CATHOLIC 10, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates lost their first showdown with the league-leading Spartans last Tuesday as Marist Catholic pitcher Lucas Patterson pitched a one-hitter in the contest shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.
Patterson struck out seven batters and walked just one. Marshfield’s only hit was a single by Merrick Henderson.
The Spartans stayed perfect at 7-0 in the Sky-Em League while Marshfield dropped into a second-place tie with Junction City at 5-2. Ben Morehouse had three hits and drove in four runs for Marist Catholic.
TOLEDO 4, BANDON 1: The Boomers avenged an earlier loss to the Tigers, picking up their fifth league win in a row.
Toledo (5-1) is one of three league teams with only on league loss, along with Reedsport (6-1 after a 14-2 win at Waldport on Tuesday) and Coquille (3-1 after an 11-8 win over Myrtle Point on Saturday). Bandon lost its fourth in a row.
TRACK & FIELD
PIRATES SWEEP: Charlie Dea and Mira Matthews won three events each as Marshfield won a meet at Elmira last Tuesday.
Dea took the 200 (29.63 seconds), 400 (1:09.43) and 300 hurdles (54.71) for Marshfield while Matthews took the shot put (32 feet, 5 ½ inches), discus (106-1) and javelin (92-4).
Marshfield’s girls also got wins by Roxy Day in the 100 hurdles (19.57), Aryana Mill in the high jump (4-8), Raegan Rhodes in the long jump (14-5 ¼) and Taylor Waddington in the triple jump (26-7) and won the 4x100 relay.
Jonathon Parks won the 200 (24.37) and long jump (20-4 ½) for Marshfield’s boys.
The Pirates also got wins by Sam Grayson in the high jump (5-6), Robert Kliewer in the javelin (120-10), Jack Waddington in the 300 hurdles (49.43), Jacob Calvert in the 1,500 (4:51.02), Aaron Hutchins in the 400 (57.34) and both relay teams.
Marshfield’s boys outscored Elmira 79-59 while the girls beat the Falcons 85-35.
The Pirates compete in the Sky-Em Showcase meet at Florence on Friday.
TENNIS
BULLDOGS BEAT CRUSADERS: North Bend’s girls beat host Phoenix 6-1 in a high school tennis match last Monday.
The Bulldogs won all three singles matches and the top three doubles matches against the Pirates.
Adrianna Frank, Molly Richcreek and Chelsea Gould all won their singles matches without dropping a single game.
North Bend also got straight-sets doubles wins by the pairings of Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, Emily West and Madison West, and Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker.
North Bend 6, St. Mary's 1
Singles: Adrianna Frank, NB, d. Gorwi Vallanki, 6-0, 6-0; Molly Richcreek, NB, d. Agatha Hosking, 6-0, 6-0; Chelsea Gould, NB, d. Alexis Rogers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Allyson Ellis and Courtney House, 6-4, 7-5; Emily West and Madison West, NB, d. Brianna Gaal and Madison Gridley, 6-1, 6-1; Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker, NB, d. Kaylee Sze3remi and Maggie Bakke, 6-0, 6-1; Courtney House and Allyson Ellis, Pho, d. Fernanda Gonzalez and Chloe Moore, 6-0, 6-0.
