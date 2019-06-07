BOSTON (AP) — Yonny Chirinos pitched two-hit ball for eight scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped Boston's four-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night.
Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in four runs and Ji-Man Choi also homered for the Rays, who didn't need much offense to front Chirinos in the longest outing of his career.
Chirinos (7-2) had never gone more than 7 1-3 innings before stifling the Red Sox. He cruised through the first five innings on just 50 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner or hit until the sixth.
Chirinos struck out six and walked two before Emilio Pagan took over in the ninth. Boston broke up the shutout with doubles by Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts.
Kiermaier hit his seventh home run in the ninth.
MARINERS 6, ANGELS 2: Tom Murphy hit a three-run homer, Domingo Santana added two solo homers and Seattle beat Los Angeles.
Marco Gonzalez (6-6) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings and Mac Williamson drove in a run to help the short-handed Mariners to their fifth win in the past 22 games.
Andrew Heaney (0-1) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10.
INDIANS 5, YANKEES 2: Carlos Santana's two-run homer in the sixth inning helped rookie Zach Plesac get his first major league win and sent Cleveland past New York.
Santana broke a 2-all tie by connecting on a change-up from Domingo Germán (9-2), trying to become baseball's first 10-game winner.
Making just his third start, Plesac (1-1) settled down after a few anxious innings and stifled the AL East's top team. The Yankees managed just six hits — and only two after the third — in seven innings against the right-hander and nephew of former major leaguer Dan Plesac.
TWINS 6, TIGERS 3: Mitch Garver homered and had three hits, Marwin Gonzalez matched his career high with four hits and Minnesota defeated Detroit.
C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered for Minnesota, which is 6-1 against the Tigers this season.
ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 3, 11 INNINGS: Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Houston to a win over Baltimore.
Yuli Gurriel singled with one out in the 11th before Chirinos hit a line drive to left field off Branden Kline (1-3), sending Gurriel home. The throw to the plate beat Gurriel, but catcher Chance Sisco bobbled it, allowing Gurriel to score. The play was reviewed, but stood.
ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 3: Marcus Semien hit his second homer of the game in the ninth inning, a two-run, tiebreaking shot that propelled Oakland past Texas.
Semien drove a 3-2 pitch from José Leclerc (1-2) just beyond the right field wall after Jurickson Profar sliced a double inches fair down the left field line. Semien also homered in the fifth inning. His two homers and four hits each matched career highs.
ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 4: Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and two RBIs, and Kansas City ended a six-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.
Mondesi's third hit, an RBI single with two outs in the seventh, scored Whit Merrifield to make it 5-4. He scored on Jorge Soler's RBI double to make it 6-4.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PHILLIES 4, REDS 2: Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 sharp innings and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.
Bruce has four homers in four games with the NL East-leading Phillies after hitting 14 for Seattle before he was acquired in a trade last week.
Joey Votto hit a solo shot for the Reds, who have dropped four of five.
The Phillies got an insurance run in the eighth on a throwing error.
BRAVES 7, MARLINS 1: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a score-settling homer off Jose Ureña and Atlanta rode starter Mike Soroka to a win over Miami.
Ureña was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Acuña on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a melee. That may explain why Acuña showboated a bit when he homered in the fourth.
It was Acuña's 13th homer. He also had a one-hop RBI single off the fence against Ureña in the second, and a run-scoring single off Wei-Yin Chen in the fifth.
Starlin Castro led off the second with a double for his 1,500th career hit.
ROCKIES 5, METS 1: Ian Desmond got plunked in the back by a pitch from New York rookie Drew Gagnon immediately after two colossal Colorado homers, leading to a bench-clearing scrum late in the Rockies' victory.
The bullpens emptied and players from both sides milled together during two separate dustups, but there did not appear to be any serious pushing or shoving and no punches were thrown.
Antonio Senzatela (5-4) outpitched Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and Colorado got homers from David Dahl and Daniel Murphy in a three-run eighth inning. That made it 5-1, and the Rockies went on to their 10th win in 12 games.
Michael Conforto homered for the Mets, and deGrom (3-6) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out 10.
CUBS 3, CARDINALS 1: Cole Hamels threw eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer and Chicago topped St. Louis.
The Cubs have won four of five since being swept in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend.
Before starting up at Wrigley Field, the Cubs finalized a three-year contract with Craig Kimbrel that guarantees the closer $43 million.
Hamels (5-2) struck out a season-high 10 and walked one.
PADRES 5, NATIONALS 4: Austin Hedges' RBI single with two outs in the ninth capped a two-run rally off Sean Doolittle and gave San Diego a victory over Washington.
Hedges' single brought in rookie Josh Naylor, who hit an RBI single and then stole second base. Naylor's single brought in Eric Hosmer, who tripled off Doolittle (4-2) with one out.
BREWERS 10, PIRATES 4: Brandon Woodruff struck 10 in six innings and Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer, helping Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Eric Thames also homered for Milwaukee, and NL MVP Christian Yelich had three hits. Travis Shaw walked twice and scored two runs.
The Brewers improved to 11-2 when Woodruff (8-1) takes the mound this season.
GIANTS 2, DODGERS 1: Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single in a two-run sixth inning and San Francisco snapped a five-game home losing streak by dealing Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw his first loss of the season.
Kershaw (5-1) gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings. The three-time Cy Young winner hadn't lost in 21 starts, dating to July 21. The Dodgers were unbeaten in his previous 17 starts dating to last season.
INTERLEAGUE
DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: Kevin Cron hit his first major league home run, David Peralta had a solo shot among his three hits and Arizona topped Toronto.
Merrill Kelly (6-6) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings for his second straight victory, and the Diamondbacks used a five-run fourth inning to win for the fourth time in six games.
Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-8) gave up eight hits and matched his season-worst by allowing six runs in 5 2/3 innings, losing his second straight outing.