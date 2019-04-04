Jan. 25, 1939 – March 24, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Chester M. Odam, 80, of Sutherlin, at 11 a.m. May 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 351 St. John St., in Sutherlin,
Chester was born Jan. 25, 1939 to Myrl and Floy Odam in Thorn, Calif. He had three younger siblings, Judy, Jim and Darrell Odam. Chester graduated from North Bend High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Army. While in the Army Chester joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After leaving the Army he served a two-year mission for his church in Texas.
He married Mary Arlene Montgomery March 7, 1968. He was a hardworking man who worked for Weyerhaeuser for more than 15 years. He received a degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College in 1974, and a degree from Brigham Young University in 1989. Following his graduation from BYU he worked for Parsons Engineering. He retired to southern Oregon in 2009.
Chester is survived by his wife, Mary; their four daughters, Lu Ann Deuel, Cindy Odam, Teresa Odam and Crystal Odam; one grandson; siblings, Judy and Jim Odam; and several nieces and nephews.
