<h2>Charleston Salmon Run
Oct. 6
At Charleston
Marathon
MALE — 1. Todd Landsberg, North Bend, 3:26:00; 2. Brett Hergert, Eatonville, Wash., 3:28:02; 3. Kyle Erm, Coos Bay, 3:32:00; 4. John Roberts, Springfield, 3:35:39; 5. Mike Morgan, 3:42:00; 6. Clayton Kreuscher, Coos Bay, 3:58:00; 7. David King, North Bend, 4:02:21; 8. Dan Chapman, McMinnville, 4:03:16; 9. Jim Littles, Bandon, 4:03:46; 10. Scott Keltner, Colfax, Wisc., 4:35:18; 11. Scott Magrini, Redding, Calif., 4:47:13; 12. Nick Rasmussen, Bend, 4:54:00; 13. Tyler Nestor, Beaverton, 5:15:54; 14. Nicholas Snyder, Seattle, 5:24:32.
FEMALE — 1. Sarah Miller, Bandon, 3:22:45; 2. Jenny McGriff, Coso Bay, 3:32:00; 3. Kayle Wilhelm, Grants Pass, 3:51:57; 4. Amber Hill, Roseburg, 3:54:46; 5. Stacie Truitt, Roseburg, 3:56:28; 6. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 4:03:57; 7. Jaci Harvey, Colfax, Wisc., 4:35:15; 8. Jenna Forty, Seattle, 4:48:34; 9. Amy Frommherz, Vancouver, Wash., 5:15:55; 10. Mel Dunne, Coos Bay, 5:24:57; 10. Mary Zapolski, Erie, Pa, 5:25:18; 11. Kathleen Strahm, Medford, 5:58:34.
Half Marathon
MALE — 1. Jeremy West, Coos Bay, 1:20:05; 2. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 1:36:45; 3. Moaises Garcia, Coos Bay, 1:37:18; 4. Ryan James, Coos Bay, 1:37:28; 5. Brandon Mead, North Bend, 1:41:51; 6. Luke Rector, North Bend, 1:44:15; 7. Kevin Babcock, Jacksonville, N.C., 1:44:47; 8. Basil Pittenger, 1:48:00; 9. Bryan Abbott, Bend,1:48:23; 10. Doug Veysey, Coso Bay, 1:49:47; 11. Jimmy Morales, 1:50:00; 12. Jamie Drugg, 1:55:00; 13. Doug Peck, 1:55:02; 16. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 1:56:32; 17. Geno Foushee, Coos Bay, 1:58:20; 18. Brent Sasser, Springfield, 2:00:04; 19. Cameron Winfield, Coos Bay, 2:05:09; 20. Philip Proteau, Albany, 2:05:55; 21. Mike Westlake, Roseburg, 2:10:43; 22. Sean Henlin, Terrebonne, 2:11:21; 23. Horacio Flores, Klamath Falls, 2:20:30; 24. CJ Follett, Scappoose, 2:22:06; 25. Joey Torres, 2:22:43; 26. Andrew Hobson, Coos Bay, 2:23:17; 27. Anthony Stamos, Eugene, 2:23:50; 28. Rich Sotkovsky, Roseville, Calif., 2:26:12; 29. Will Winfield, North Bend, 2:30:52; 30. Daniel Wales, Durango, Colo., 2:38:42; 31. Kyle Croy, North Bend, 2:38:55; 32. Adam Knight, Medford, 2:39:18; 33. Jeff Moyer, Clackamas, 2:45:10; 34. James Steward, Vancouver, Wash., 2:45:46; 35. Robert Whitsell, North Bend, 2:47:03; 36. Eric Alfrey, Glendale, 2:54:32; 37. Mark Stanton, Spokane, Wash., 3:36:43; 38. Dane Smith, North Bend, 3:54:12.
FEMALE — 1. Amber Perdue, 1:31:00; 2. Gabby Hobson, Coos Bay, 1:42:08; 3. Sarah Martinez, Seattle, 1:48:22; 4. Michala Youngblood, 1:51:00; 5. Julie VanLeuven, Coos Bay, 1:51:17; 6. Emily Henderson, 1:51:20; 7. Danielle Jensen, North Bend, 1:54:20; 8. Nina Fooushee, Coos Bay, 1:54:55; 9. Lindsey Grossman, Eureka, Calif., 1:55:31; 10. Mary Dineen, Omaha, Neb., 1:55:51; 11. Jennifer Volpi, Eugene, 1:56:18; 12. Yuya Kuwana, North Bend, 1:56:44; 13. Andrea Martinez, 1:58:00; 14. Lindsey Hanks, Coos Bay, 1:58:01; 15. Brandi Reager, 1:59:00; 16. Michelle Collicott, Coos Bay, 1:59:42; 17. Stephanie Johnson, Balmerton, Ontario, Canada; 1:59:47; 18. Caryn Mickelson, North Bend, 2:00:00; 19. Lindsey Sasser, Springfield, 2:00:04; 20. Keely Linn, Salem, 2:00:06; 21. Lindsey Maher, Medford, 2:00:38; 22. Ashley Gabel, 2:01:00; 23. Ashley Weber, Gold Beach, 2:01:09; 24. Kelley Kristensen, Reedsport, 2:01:48; 25. Catherine Stout, 2:02:00; 26. Kim Kanies, North Bend, 2:03:01; 27. Kareen Swanson, Plymouth, Minn., 2:03:53; 28. Brittany Cooper, 2:04:00; 29. Eileen Verbeck, 2:04:00; 30. Nina Rudd, Oregon City, 2:04:19; 31. Felicia Gray, Portland, 2:04:48; 32. Heather Allen, Coos Bay, 2:04:52; 33. Tomonori Yoshida, North Bend, 2:05:43; 34. Lisa Geibel Finn, Sacramento, Calif., 2:06:53; 35. Tanya Sinko, Myrtle Point, 2:07:48; 36. Beth Williams, Portland, 2:09:13; 37. Jessica Mead, North Bend, 2:10:28; 38. Bethany Pupava, Seattle, 2:11:38; 39. Jennefer Padula, McKinleyville, Calif., 2:13:48; 40. Amand Kazcmarek, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada, 2:13:56; 41. Deborah Rudd, Coos Bay, 2:14:30; 42. Eileen Lowe, 2:15:00; 43. Margaret Patterson, 2:15:00; 44. Maria Martinez, 2:17:00; 45. Cheryl Peterson, Eugene, 2:18:27; 46. Ciera Leonard, 2:19:36; 47. Kyla Schneyder, Coos Bay, 2:21:35; 48. CJ Follett, 2:22:06; 49. Deanna Prater, North Bend, 2:23:02; 50. Michel Bartlett, Camas Valley, 2:23:03; 50. Patty Whalen, Eugene, 2:23:25; 51. Margaret Patterson, Estes Park, Colo., 2:23:56; 52. Sarah Anderson, 2:26:40; 53. Boni Smith, North Bend, 2:31:55; 54. Amy Newport, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada, 2:33:42; 55. Chelsea Paturalski, Dallas, Texas, 2:33:51; 56. Jacquelyn Zimmer, Elkhart, Ind., 2:34:11; 57. Brandie Henlin, Terrebonne, 2:34:42; 58. Nikki Olsen, 2:35:00; 59. Sarah Shoemaker, 2:35:00; 60. Marisela Flores Pena, Klamath Falls, 2:38:04; 61. Beverly Swann, Columbia, Mo., 2:38:37; 62. Carol Rogers, Los Lunas, N.M., 2:38:41; 63. Laurie Puntney, Grants Pass, 2:39:51; 64. Emily Haase, Morgantown, W.V., 2:41:38; 65. Kimberly Smiskin, Clackamas, 2:43:30; 66. Linda Spencer, Arlington, Va., 2:44:09; 67. Sandra Brace, Sheridan, 2:45:38; 68. Rachel Swieck, Coos Bay, 2:51:10; 69. Michelle Winfield, North Bend, 2:51:21; 70. Kyla Postrel, Keizer, 2:51:34; 71. Susan Anderson, Coso Bay, 2:54:10; 72. Alana Zieman, Elkton, 2:54:48; 73. Rebecca Swearingen, Elkton, 2:54:50; 74. Nicki Galindo, Roseville, Calif., 3:02:12; 75. Honora Buell, North Bend, 3:03:58; 76. Kirsten Leshley, Coos Bay, 3:06:46; 77. Anna Warner, North Bend, 3:08:09; 78. Veronica Riley, Redding, Calif., 3:13:04; 79. Catherine Bartlett, Camas Valley, 3:14:13; 80. Kellie Follett, Scappoose, 3:24:36; 81. Angela Chapman, Woodburn, 3:24:39; 82. Veronica Falcon, Lakewood, Colo., 3:29:09; 83. Jacki Bohannon, Bandon, 3:30:09; 84. Ali Mageehon, Coos Bay, 3:35:46; 85. Victoria Stanton, Spokane, Wash., 3:36:43; 86. Janis Hill, Beaverton, 3:48:06; 87. Suzanne Klassen, Portland, 3:48:29; 88. Glenda Koyama, Cottage Grove, 3:55:36.
10 Kilometers
MALE — 1. Drew Hiatt, Meridian, Idaho, 43:42; 2. Emmet Bailor, Brothers, 45:28; 3. Chad Bailor, Brothers, 48:00; 4. Jamie Fereday, Coos Bay, 50:52; 5. Clayton Willett, North Bend, 55:16; 6. Ian Oberbillig, Missoula, Mont., 58:33; 7. Eduardo Cruz, Eureka, Calif., 58:52; 8. Joe Lopez, Beaverton, 59:56; 9. Tyler Summa, Coos Bay, 1:00:44; 10. Travis Roberts, Lakeside, 1:01:20; 11. Bruce Payne, Coos Bay, 1:02:04; 12. Robert Douglass, North Bend, 1:02:05; 13. Wes Pyne, Bend, 1:03:24; 14. Dylan Hathaway, Eugene, 1:07:23; 15. Caleb Bailor, Brothers, 1:09:25; 16. Tyler Strenke, 1:12:00; 17. Max Beaver, Coos Bay, 1:12:53; 18. Steve Means, 1:13:00; 19. David Lebrun, 1:17:20; 20. Dale Barrett, Coos Bay, 1:18:17; 21. Mike Wales, Port Orford, 1:21:12; 22. Mike Kelley, Henderson, Nev., 1:21:38; 23. Gary King, North Bend, 1:59:11; 24. Bob Moore, Callahan, Calif., 2:15:36; 25. Kyle Motley, North Bend, 2:23:21; 26. Ryan Sealy, Scappoose, 2:28:50.
FEMALE — 1. Fabiola Lopez, Beaverton, 51:45; 2. Simmie Muth, North Bend, 52:00; 3. Adriann Hergert, 53:00; 4. Ayano Yukimoto, Coos Bay, 58:56; 5. Riley Mullanix, 1:00:00; 6. Cady Kintner, Springfield, 1:00:00; 7. Kristina Butler, Portland, 1:00:52; 8. Tracy Heley, North Bend, 1:00:54; 9. Julie Robertson, Cave Junction, 1:02:37; 10. Sara Buskerud, North Bend, 1:03:56; 11. Svetlana Battle, 1:05:00; 12. Hilary Thibault, North Bend, 1:05:26; 13. Jodie Anderson, Yoncalla, 1:06:33; 14. Augusta Roberts, Oakland Park, Fla., 1:06:45; 15. Robin Riley, 1:08:00; 16. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 1:10:13; 17. Heidi Babcock, Jacksonville, N.C., 1:10:42; 18. Nancy Abbott, 1:11:00; 19. Jan Hopmans, Coquille, 1:13:38; 20. Stephanie Wright, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada, 1:13:56; 21. Florence Pourtal-Stevens, Coos Bay, 1:14:46; 22. Trista Ungaro-Morgan, Medford, 1:15:02; 23. Arielle Charlier, 1:17:00; 24. Sarah Rodgers, Coos Bay, 1:20:06; 25. Cristina LeBrun, 1:23:00; 26. Kate Riley, Coos Bay, 1:23:10; 27. Sylvia Miler, Coos Bay, 1:23:59; 28. Cindi Corrie, 1:24:00; 29. Halley Georgeson, 1:24:25; 30. Rebecca Sherley, 1:26:00; 28. Jennifer Boardman, 1:27:00; 29. Crystle Alfrey, Glendale, 1:27:52; 30. Keah Taylor, 1:28:00; 31. Theresa Clow, Bend, 1:34:16; 32. Gail Wedwick, North Bend, 1:34:31; 33. Trinia Thompson, Winchester, 1:36:16; 34. Joanne Kittel, Yachats, 1:36:50; 35. Sarah Bailor, Brothers, 1:37:38; 36. Leah Gold, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 1:44:44; 37. Sherry Williams, North Bend, 1:48:33; 38. Helen Sutthill, North Bend, 1:48:34; 39. Cindy Keeney, Merrill, 1:50:10; 40. Jan Taylor, Central Point, 1:50:12; 41. Leia Wells, Coos Bay, 1:50:15; 42. Emily Scotland, Coos Bay, 1:50:16; 43. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 1:55:35; 44. Lydia Ayon, Roseville, Calif., 2:10:40; 45. Kira Cox, Klamath Falls, 2:34:42; 46. Jeri Noxon, Medford, 2:34:45.