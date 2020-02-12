Charles F. Ellison
October 16, 1922 - January 18, 2020
Charles F. Ellison, 97, of Langlois, Ore., passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Lake View Retirement Home in Lincoln City Ore., where he resided for the past two years to be closer to his nieces. Charles was born in Portland on October 16, 1922. He married Claire L. Bennett on May 21, 1949 in Seattle, Wash. Claire, 88, preceded him in death in 2014. They were married for 65 years.
Charles served in the U.S. Army, 215th Combat Crew TS 15th wing, in March 1943 he began his service as airplane and engineer mechanic on the 747 B24 Bomber. His honorable discharge in March 1946 led him back to his Portland home and family. After his marriage to Claire they moved to Medford where he worked for Standard Oil Co. for 30 years.
They retired to Bandon, Langlois area and enjoyed years of beach combing, fishing, and a quiet life living on Floras Lake.
He is survived by his two nieces, Voni Reddekopp and Lyn Harbaugh. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Rex Larson. He has many great nieces and nephews.
Charles F. Ellison was a gentle, kind and loving man. His stories of WWII and years with Chevron were always a treat to listen to. God Bless this Soldier from the” Greatest Generation”
He will be missed by his family, his friends and neighbors.