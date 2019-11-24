Linfield’s run in the NCAA Division III football playoffs ended in the first round, when the Wildcats lost a 68-65 triple-overtime thriller against Chapman at Orange, Calif.
Tanner Mendoza scored the winning touchdown on a 13-yard run in the third overtime after Andrew Starkel made a 26-yard field goal on Linfield’s possession.
That ended a wild game that saw the teams combine for 19 touchdowns, 55 first downs and just over 1,100 total yards.
Linfield quarterback Wyatt Smith passed for 410 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score. Artie Johnson rushed for 158 yards and four more scores for the Wildcats. Keegan Weiss and Colton Smith had 161 and 109 yards receiving, respectively, and each caught two touchdown passes.
Mendoza rushed for 190 yards and three scores for Chapman and Jonston MacInty passed for two scores and ran for another.
Linfield trailed 21-7 through one quarter, with turnovers leading to two scores, one a fumble return for a touchdown by Dillon Keefe after a sack and fumble on Linfield’s first offensive play. But the Wildcats then scored 27 of the next 34 points to take a 34-28 lead. Chapman took the lead again, with Linfield answering each score, including two touchdown runs by Johnson in the final 3:53 to get to overtime, the latter coming with just four seconds to go in regulation. Wyatt Hardin had put Chapman in front on a pass from MacInty with 1:15 to go.
Keefe had a monster game on both sides of the ball for Chapman. He had a touchdown pass on a trick play to open the second overtime, ran for a touchdown, had a catch, made 10 tackles (including a sack), broke up a pass and blocked an extra point.
The Panthers, who improved to 10-0, will host St. John’s in the second round. Linfield finished its season 8-2.