As I mentioned last week, every year, about this time, I conduct a one on one conversation with each of the 21 members of the Chamber Board. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. I shared some of those insights with you on two of the four subject areas already. Here are the last two.
Board Actions & Logistics
• Need to recruit those who want to do the job, as directors, not simply get the title.
• The comradery, as part of the board, is great. It is one place that is still a source of new ideas, energy and outside views.
• It is a hands on role. You are doing the process and have ownership of the changes and improvements.
• Board members should regularly wander into the businesses surrounding them and share Chamber impacts in their own business.
• Great to see some new faces on the board. We need to continue to build the pipeline for new board and committee members.
• One of the reasons to serve is to get to know the business community. That’s a great reason to be on the board.
Chamber Operations & Impact
• My reason for being here is that the community will change through our efforts. We need to focus on what is being done.