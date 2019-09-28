Each year, as we have done for more than a decade, The World puts out a ballot for the community to determine who does it "Best on the South Coast." Voters respond and we, The World, tell you who voters liked best this year in our multi-page publication.
Within the pages of our Best of the South Coast publication we spotlight some of the businesses that make our community the great place that it is. That doesn't necessarily mean establishments that weren't named aren't among some of those great places.
Our broad categories include: Food & Drink, Healthcare, Living, Services, Shopping, and then also we share the Best of Town. Within each broad category there are some specific lists. We also include feature stories for some of the Best of Town winners. Many of those businesses are in the core of their village.
This project is all-hands-on-deck for The World. The editorial staff interviews winners and we take dozens of photos for stories and ads. The advertising staff works hard to let the nominees, current and past winners and other great establishments give thanks to World readers. Even those who may not have made the list this year are welcome to participate. There is a high probability their names have been included sometime in the past and their dedicated customers didn't fill out a ballot this year.
Winners are given plaques or certificates and they often display them for the public to see. Feature pages are often clipped and framed to be displayed alongside those honors, place prominently within business. Knechts Auto Parts in Coos Bay, for example, has years worth of recognition awards on display behind their counter but their particular category was eliminated in 2019's publication. Ten years of winning is something for them to be proud of.
When you are out and about, look for these recognition awards. When you see their achievement for being named Best of the South Coast, congratulate them.
"The Best of the South Coast is my favorite time here at The World, The entire staff at the newspaper plays a role in making this project happen. It really brings us together as a team.” said World Advertising Manager Amanda Carlton. “We start the voting in July and we work on the entire project until September. We love going into the businesses and letting them know they won. Because our staff is local, and engaged in the community, you either get to tell your friends their business won, or make new friends when you enter a business you don’t know.
"The book we put together at the end is the icing on the cake, because then our whole community gets to see who was crowned The Best of The South Coast."
"As the person handling all the puzzle pieces I get to see final lists, stories, photos then try to direct our design center on how to put this section together," said World Events Editor Beth Burback. "There are many moving parts and timelines to contend with. As a reader you wouldn't know this, but this particular publication is printed in five parts and then put together by the folks in what we call the mail room so it can be inserted into the paper and delivered to you."
"This is a big project I am proud to be a part of. It's fun to see our work around the community," Burback added.
And finally, next year, don't forget to nominate your favorites so that they too can be named Best of the South Coast.
As always, we thank you for reading The World!