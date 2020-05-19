320 Central Ave, Suite 410 • Coos Bay, OR 97420
May 18, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Melissa Hasart, CBDA Farmers Market Manger
Phone: (541) 266-9711
(Coos Bay) - The Coos Bay Downtown Association is preparing an exciting 20th Season of the Farmers Market opening on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The market will be every Wednesday through October 28th. It was delayed opening due to the Governor’s Executive order and because of that, marketgoers will see significant changes on how the Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market will look. Those changes are in compliance with Oregon’s Phase 1 Reopening Plan, CDC Guidelines, and the Oregon Farmers Market Association (OFMA).
Farmers Market Manager Melissa Hasart says, “The number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is everyone’s safety as we make farm fresh products to our community available in an open-air market.” The market will be set as an Essential Grocery-type Layout not a “Social Gathering” site. It will feature traditional Homegrown and Local Essential products only. Vendors are encouraged to sell products in a bundle, prepackaged or individually. Some of the changes at the market include physical distancing and other practices.
• All Staff, Volunteers, and Vendors are required to wear Fabric Face Coverings and gloves, and vendors will have hand sanitizer at their booths.
• There will be Hand Washing Stations throughout the Farmers Market provided by Banner Bank
• Safety Greeters will be located throughout the market to encourage physical distancing.
• Vendors booths will be spaced at least 8 feet apart.
• Signs will be posted to “Shop with your Eyes”.
• There will be no customer contact with products prior to purchase.
• Food vendors will provide “Take Out” only and prepared food must be consumed off market premises.
• The Market is open to senior citizens and vulnerable customers only from 9am-10am
Shoppers are encouraged to be safe, shop quickly and purchase only essential items. They are also asked to wear Fabric Face Coverings and thoroughly wash hands before coming to the market. Other things to consider include the following:
• Bring personal hand sanitizer.
• Send one healthy member of your household with a shopping list
• Leave pets and younger children at home (Service Animals are allowed)
• Remember to clean & wash all purchased produce at home before eating.
With the goal of “farm fresh to every fork,” the CBDA Farmers Market accepts SNAP-EBT. Tokens and $10 Double Up Bucks and can be received at the Farmers Market Information Booth located on Central Avenue next door to Jennie’s Shoes in Mall Block #2. Several Vendors also accept WIC and Senior Farm Direct Nutrition vouchers.
At this time, there will be only essential vendors providing food offerings. Other market regulars including artists and craft, distributors and non-profits or educational booths will not be part of the market at this time. Social activities, children’s programs, entertainment, music, demonstrations or sampling of any products will not be happening this year.
The CBDA Farmers Market is located on Central Avenue between Highway 101 South and 4th Street in downtown Coos Bay. It will be open every Wednesday from June 3rd through October 28th from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm with the first hour reserved for Seniors and customers with underlying health conditions and issues. The Market is made possible through generous sponsors including Jennie’s Shoes, Wildflour Catering, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, the Coos Head Food Coop and Banner Bank.
For more information about the Farmers Market, contact Melissa Hasart at (541) 266-9711. You can also visit the CBDA website (www.coosbaydowntown.org) or the Farmers Market Facebook page.
-END-
