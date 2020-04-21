PRESS RELEASE | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 20, 2020
Cardinal Services’ Announces COVID-19 Business Relief Package
Local employment services firm offers three months of free payroll services with comprehensive reporting support.
Coos Bay, OR | Cardinal Services, a professional employment services firm, is on the front lines of the Coronavirus battlefield when it comes to the current economic struggles of Main Street America. Every one of Cardinal’s clients has felt the direct impact of the pandemic’s effect on their businesses and their employees. Most companies—big or small—are overwhelmed by the amount of paperwork that is now required to comply with all the emergency regulations issued by the various government agencies. Cardinal understands this burden and wants to help by offering a COVID-19 Business Relief Package in the form of three months of free payroll services with comprehensive reporting support for new customers.
“After witnessing the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and their employees, and the challenge of complying with new regulations and government programs, Cardinal wanted to help. Effective immediately, Cardinal is offering a COVID-19 Business Relief Package in the form of three months of free payroll services that include comprehensive reporting,” stated Arin Carmack, CEO of Cardinal. “We wanted to find a way to help out our communities. Each Cardinal office has already donated our supply of portable hand sanitizers and latex gloves to our local hospitals—all we have left are our systems, time and expertise,” Carmack noted. “This is our way of helping.”
The COVID-19 Business Relief Package—In addition to three months of free payroll processing, Cardinal will administer the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), which includes emergency paid sick and family leave. Payroll cost reports for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act’s Paycheck Protection Program are also included. Interested employers should visit www.PayrollCure.com for details.
As always we are reaching out to businesses in the region to make sure they are aware of the available resources and programs that could fit their needs. Please do the same with your contacts. Even a suggestion to contact us, the SBDC and CCD is best and we can work together to get them the resources they need.
We anticipate that the PPP should be recapitalized by Congress at some point this week and hope to know more today on their progress. Our small businesses desperately needs this SBA program and the EIDL to reopened. In the meantime, we are still working with CCD to help with their COVID-19 loan program.
In order for us to meet the need in our region, for those that have not heard we are working with CCD Business to try and fundraise for a regional lending/grant fund to help small businesses. More info can be found below:
The mission is to raise additional funds to add an element of loan forgiveness/grants to the CCD loan program. Currently, CCD has been able to set aside $200,000 with approval from EDA of their revolving loan funds for this COVID-19 loan program. Information about the loan program is attached and can be found at the CCD website - https://www.ccdbusiness.org/ccd-covid-19-loan-program/ An example of a loan/grant to a small business would be, a business request of $20,000 to address issues created for the COVID-19 pandemic. The business needs funds to cover operating expenses or to purchase a piece of equipment to retool their operations. (Like a distillery now producing hand sanitizer.)
CCD Loan for $15,000
Potential grant for $5,000 (For jobs retained, created or health industry related.)
Grant contributions could be allocated to businesses in your specific district/service area if so desired.
