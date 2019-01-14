CHARLESTON — Sports editor John Gunther and I have seen our share of burgers over the past two years, but nothing quite like what we ran into at the Cape Cafe.
OK, for those of you that don't recognize the name, the Cape Cafe opened last year right on Cape Arago Highway. The restaurant is on the left side as you head toward the state parks. It's an orange building essentially across the road from the red barn.
After seeing the Logger Burger last year, I thought I'd seen just about everything you could do to a burger. I was so wrong.
At Cape Cafe, they have a very original take on the their Shipwreck cheeseburger. I'm pretty sure it's the first time I've seen a cheeseburger where the cheese and the burger don't actually touch each other.
The Shipwreck is a burger in the middle, complete with a 1/2-pound hand formed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo (John's not a mayo guy, so he skipped the mayo). The bun is where this sandwich gets interesting. Instead of a bun, or roll on either side of the burger, there is a grilled cheese sandwich.
Yep, a complete grilled cheese sandwich for a bun ... on both sides. It typically comes with American cheese, but John requested cheddar instead.
For those of us still trying to count our carbs, this sandwich sends up a bunch of huge red flags — John just sees another challenge. And another reason to keep running.
"If I had harbored any thought of ending my running streak at 13 days," he said. "This has discouraged that."
John has plenty of practice with these behemoth burgers, but he still took his time studying the best way to attack the Shipwreck. I believe he went for the starboard side after tucking the veggies back in.
While he contemplated, he started in on that jetty of fries next to his burger.
"That's a good portion of fries," I said.
"And good fries, too," he said. "I like them crunchy."
Since we were there fairly early, to accommodate me getting back to Coos Bay for a noon meeting, I decided to get breakfast. I got my choices down to the meat lover's omelet and the breakfast burrito on the specials board. I decided on the burrito.
It comes with eggs, cheese, sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and tomato inside a flour tortilla beside a pile of hash browns. On the side, they have a serving of sour cream and salsa.
There are plenty of flavors stuffed inside that tortilla.
Autumn and I visited Cape Cafe a few months ago. She ordered the bacon cheeseburger and I had the fish and chips that day. We both left very happy with our choices.
As we got down the end of the meal of Monday, there were just a few fries left, John muttered, "I think I can, I think I can ..."
And then there were none.
I'm sure there was another four-mile run in his future after that meal.