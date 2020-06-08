Candidates Packets Available Now
Those interested in filing for a seat on the Reedsport City Council, including Mayor, for the November 3, 2020 election may obtain an information packet from the City Recorder at Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Reedsport, Or. The Reedsport City Charter requires a one year and continued residency and a nomination petition. The deadline for filing the completed, unverified petitions is Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Keep in mind that candidacy requires gathering of 25 signatures. Please read the instructions carefully, State Election Laws require that a blank petition, filled out and signed by the candidate must be filed with the City Recorder prior to gathering signatures.
Duties - Mayor and the City Council are the legislative body for the City of Reedsport. They are responsible for setting all the policies and regulations for the City. They also serve on the City Budget Committee, Urban Renewal District Budget Committee and Urban Renewal District Agency. They make most of the final decisions on the City's financial activities. The City Council also appoints a City Manager, City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge.
The following positions on the City Council will be up for election: Mayor, two year term, elected at large; Council positions #1, #2 and #3, four year terms. Terms begin January of 2021. For more information please contact Deanna Schafer, City Recorder at (541) 271-1984 (direct line).
**As outlined in Reedsport City Charter of 2006, Chapter VI, Section 31, candidates shall be nominated by petition. In gathering of signatures the City of Reedsport asks that you take necessary precautions regarding COVID-19, specifically the wearing of face masks and taking appropriate sanitary recommendations while collecting signatures. For more information please visit the CDC website to learn more on how to protect yourself and others https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html**
