BANDON — All artists, young and old, beginner or professional are welcome to submit art for the next Southern Coos Hospital Quarterly Art Show.
The show, "Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets With or Without their People" will begin in April and run through June. An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the hospital lobby, 900 11th St. SE.
Those interested in submitting 1-3 pieces can download the submission form found on the right-hand side of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center website page at http://southerncoos.org/art/
Featured artists will be Jeanne and Tod Steele and Amy Edwards.