Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat No. 21 Colorado 76-62 on Thursday night.
Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.
McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points for Colorado.
The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 57, ARIZONA 48: Onyeka Onkongwu scored 11 points, including a three-quarters court shot, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern California gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a boost.
Trailing 21-20, Elijah Weaver hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Okongwu finished the 8-0 run with his long shot as the half ended for a 26-21 lead. The Trojans (20-9, 9-7 Pac-12) didn’t give up the lead after that.
A basket by Stone Gettings got Arizona (19-9. 9-6) within three points with just under four minutes left in the game but the Trojans went 7 of 10 at the line over a 1½-minute span for their biggest lead of 11 with 26 seconds remaining while the Wildcats missed six straight shots.
UCLA 75, ARIZONA STATE 72: Jaime Jaquez had practiced driving down the floor and hitting the game-winning shot plenty of times in a park while growing up. On Thursday he got to do it for real.
The UCLA freshman hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with .6 seconds remaining to give the Bruins a victory over Arizona State (19-9) and a share of the lead in the Pac-12 Conference.
“It is something you dream about a lot — battle for first place and hitting the shot. To do it tonight was amazing and an unreal feeling,” said Jaquez, who was one of five UCLA players in double figures with 18 points.
The Bruins (18-11), who were 8-9 and 1-3 in the conference at one point, have won six straight and 10 of their last 12. They are tied with Oregon atop the conference at 11-5. UCLA hosts Arizona on Saturday before finishing the regular season at Southern California on March 7.
WASHINGTON STATE 78, WASHINGTON 74: CJ Elleby scored 21, Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Washington State completed a season-sweep of rival on Friday night.
The Cougars (15-14, 6-10 Pac-12) swept the season series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Washington State built a big halftime lead, watched Washington rally to take the lead midway through the second half before the Cougars rallied and held on in the closing minutes.
Bonton scored 15 points in the final 9-plus minutes, including eight of 11 points during in a 64-second span when the Cougars went from being down one to up 10.
Jaden McDaniels led Washington (13-16, 3-13) with 19 points.