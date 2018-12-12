In Coos County, there are about 500-700 folks at any given time who are officially counted as being homeless. By most estimates this number is low, maybe very low. The most obvious sign of homelessness is those who are “unsheltered” and living on the streets. There are many more who are staying at shelters, moving nightly to a new couch, camping or sleeping in cars. Over the course of the year, many more people experience homelessness, sometimes for a short period of time.
The folks in our community experiencing periods of unsheltered homelessness are entering the time of year where their health is at risk and in some cases their life is at risk due to the weather. As the weather worsens, the desperation increases and in many instances folks on the street intrude into the lives of others by trespassing into vacant homes, empty buildings or camping on private or public property without permission. This issue has increased recently with a Federal Court ruling that limited what law enforcement can do to homeless camping on public property “if there is no other place they can go”.
Oregon Coast Community Action is an anti-poverty agency that has served Coos and Curry counties for over 50 years. ORCCA provides food, housing, early learning opportunities, energy assistance and other services to people needing assistance. We do that by partnering with many other local non-profit and governmental entities to provide these services. As I talk to staff who have been with ORCCA for many years, they indicate that the number of people experiencing homeless is as bad as they have seen it. Being a life-long resident of Coos County I do not recall seeing the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in my 60 plus years here.
Sadly, there are no easy answers to the problem we face around homelessness. There are several groups working to add more housing, particularly affordable housing. But, that is slow and expensive, meaning there will be no solutions to deal with the crisis we face this winter. I do want to dispel some myths or rumors around people experiencing homeless in Coos County.
Myth 1 – “people are regularly bused into Coos County from other communities.” In talking to frontline caseworkers, law enforcement and medical providers we have found no evidence that people are being purposely bused to Coos County. Nearly all of the folks experiencing homelessness are residents of Coos County.
Myth 2 – “most of the folks living on the streets have long records of serious crimes.” In talking to local law enforcement, most of the homeless who are on the streets do not have serious criminal records, only about 13% have been in a jail cell in the last 6 months.
Myth 3 – “these people are just lazy, if they wanted to they could find a place to live” or “most of these people choose this lifestyle”. There is certainly a portion of the folks who find themselves unsheltered living on the streets because of decisions they have made or a lifestyle they have chosen. Unfortunately, the biggest portion of the folks on the streets did not make this decision or are incapable of making that decision. According to data we track, 42% of folks experiencing homelessness over the past year have a mental health diagnosis, 11% have a medical condition that contributes to their homelessness and 32% have been subjected to violence.
Myth 4 -- “if they wanted a place to live they could find it”. This ignores the high cost to get into housing as well the difficulty of finding housing if you can afford it. The initial cost to move into a rental can easily be $2000 for first and last month rent, security deposit and utilities. Add to that rent in excess of $750 and the requirement of most landlords that you have a good credit history, a rental reference from your last place and in many cases, proof of employment. The final blow – it is almost impossible to find housing if you can afford it. The recent Coos County Housing Study found that we lack almost 1,100 units of housing for low to middle income residents. For example, our data indicates that in Coos County, 17% of people experiencing homeless have an income in excess of $1500 per month but, still cannot find housing.
There are many local non-profits, as well as local elected officials, working on ways to increase housing. Likewise, there are multiple efforts to reduce homelessness or provide relief for those who are experiencing homelessness. We are also nearing the Point in Time Count in January when we will attempt to contact and count every person experiencing homelessness on that day. This not only gives the community an idea of the depth of the problem but, establishes important data to secure future funding. If you are interested in helping contact us at housing@orcca.us or call 541 435 7080.
We would also ask that as you encounter folks who are experiencing homelessness, before you pass judgment, you consider how they may have arrived at this point in their life.
-- Michael Lehman, ORCCA Executive Director