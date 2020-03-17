SOUTH COAST – Amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Pony Village Mall is still open to the public, as well as other businesses around the area.
Pony Village is taking precautions for cleaning and sanitizing the facility, but their doors are staying open. They have cancelled any events that would bring more than 25 people, but individual shops must monitor their own traffic. Pony Village Cinema is evaluating whether to remain open. As of March 17 they were open, but not allowing any food or drinks inside the lobby or auditorium.
Here’s a list of other businesses around the South Coast community that are staying open. The list will be updated as more information comes available.
North Bend
South Coast Hospice Thrift Store is open and operating normal business hours.
North Bend Lanes is open for normal business hours. They are limiting the number of people allowed in at a time, and are using every other lane to allow space for social isolation. They are also sanitizing all shoes and bowling balls every day. The on-site restaurant has also restricted to to-go orders.
Gamer’s Cantina is open and operating normal business hours. They have made no changes to services or events, though they are considering changes depending on the situation.
A&J Archery is open. They are operating from noon to 6 p.m., but may close early if business is slow.
Vinny’s Smokin’ Good Burgers is open during normal business hours. They can only serve take-out and delivery orders.
North Bend Municipal Pool is closed until the end of the month. The public’s safety is their priority and they apologize for the inconvenience. Updates are available on their Facebook page and website.
Reedsport/Winchester Bay
Mindpower Gallery is open for their normal business hours, though their wine tastings and other events are being rescheduled. They are also restricting access to no more than 10 people at a time. It was noted that most art galleries are staying open, as they are good places to get out of the house while still maintaining social isolation.
The Umpqua Discovery Center is closed until the end of the month.
Parkside Tax and Accounting Services is open. They are taking extra precautions and asking clients if they’re up to come in person, or if they would rather drop off information or send it by email or fax.
Sugar Shack Bakery is open. They are complying with Governor Kate Brown’s guidelines and are not allowing sit down customers.
Ridin’ Dirty ATV Rentals, in Winchester Bay, is open. They are making sure to sanitize all equipment between customers.
Harbor Light Restaurant is open for to-go orders and curbside service. They are also looking at doing deliveries in the Reedsport area, starting Saturday.
Crabby’s Bar and Grill is open and doing delivery and to-go orders, as well as curbside service.
Schooners Inn Café is open with altered hours. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for call-in and pickup to-go orders.
Don’s Diner and Ice Cream Parlor is open with regular business hours. They are arranging some deliveries, for people who can’t leave their homes, but are mainly working with drive-in style lunches where food is brought out to the car.
The Little Country Kitchen is open for business as usual, with a few extra precautions. They are providing take-out, and are offering hot lunches for school kids from noon to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Sol de Mexico is open. Customers can call in an order and pick it up at the drive thru window, or have it brought to the car.
Double D’s on the Rocks is closed for the time being. They are taking a few days and will decide if they will do take-out orders at a later date.
Myrtlewood Gallery is open with limited hours. For now, the hours very day to day depending on traffic.
RV Masters is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will be doing mobile service on house systems, but not chassis. The doors will be locked. For service, call 541-271-1000 and someone will meet at the door.
The Lower Umpqua Senior Center is closed.
Highland swimming pool is open and taking care to ensure everything is safe. They will allow a max of 25 people at a time.
