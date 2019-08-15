NORTH BEND — With the start of high school football right around the corner, from Tuesday to Thursday of this week the North Bend High School team took time to focus on a different season: the upcoming elementary and middle school football seasons.
The high school team and coaches put on the annual North Bend Big Brother camp this week for 57 kids who will also be starting their seasons in the coming week.
“A lot of these kids are going to be playing middle school football or youth football and it’s just to give them a jump start going into their season,” said North Bend head coach Gary Prince. “Basic fundamentals — getting into a stance, firing off it, taking snaps under center, carrying the ball, catching the ball — just trying to give them a springboard into the practices.”
After campers stretched with the high school team they were divided into position groups across the field to focus on specific drills. Future quarterbacks weaved in and out of cones, the smallest linemen you’ve ever seen pushed pads that were taller than them while hopeful receivers worked on their fanciest footwork.
“You see the enthusiasm in the little kids and everything is new and they’re just ready to get to work and move around a lot,” said Prince. “I think it’s a great deal for the kids we’ve got here and we want to continue over the next couple years to get their friends out here, too. Because everyone is having a great time.”
While pleased with the kids that were in attendance, Prince noted that past camps have brought in over 80 campers and that this camp was just shy of its goal of 60 kids. But regardless of who is there, he expressed optimism for the program as it moves forward.
“We’re going to work hard to rebuild those numbers here at North Bend and I think 57 kids for this camp this year is a good turnout and a good start to that,” he said.
For North Bend senior captain Coel Stark, who attended this very camp every year from third to eighth grade, his goal as a leader at camp has been to set a positive example.
“In my point of view in being a senior to these kids I think they have the same view I did of (the high school players) as these role models. And that’s what we’re supposed to be, ultimately, so that these kids have this higher expectation to strive forward and play the game better,” said Stark. “I’m excited for these kids so they can play football out here and have a good time.”
Stark’s focus this week has been on the kids at camp, but he is most certainly looking forward to starting off his final high school season next Monday.
“I think this season is probably going to be one of the greatest seasons of my life in my high school career. As I’m looking at our team as a high school, it’s pretty great,” said Stark. “I see everyone out here and excited for it. We just need to have that confidence, motivation, commitment — got to have it all because that’s the only way we’re going to get further.”