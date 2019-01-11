<h2>Bullards Run
Jan. 6
10 Kilometers
MEN
10-19 — 1. Aero Franklin, 40:40; 2. Nathan Vineyard, 44:37. 20-29 — 1. Archie Garrett, 47:29. 30-39 — 1. Brian Allen, 1:04:15; 2. Ken Hansen, 1:07:12. 40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, 44:44; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 46:56; 3. Gene Wooden, 52:02; 4. John Gunther, 54:24; 5. Gabe Shorb, 59:53; 6. Jason Bell, 59:58; 7. Jeffrey Sperling, 1:00:55; 8. Mike Bryant, 1:02:17. 50-59 — 1. Anthony Collins, 54:23; 2. Chris Amaral, 55:18; 3. Jon Winders, 58:35. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 48:17; 2. Tom Hull, 56:44; 3. Dan Robertson, 1:04:35.
WOMEN
20-29 — 1. Cora Wahl, 40:48; 2. Lindsay Janzer, 58:00; 3. Tyler Nestor, 1:07:12. 30-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, 53:30; 2. Colleen Holland, 59:24; 3. Michelle Allen, 1:04:14; 4. Nicole Malloy, 1:10:55; 5. Jennifer Bonandar, 1:11:17. 40-49 — 1. Jen Ells, 46:10; 2. Danielle Jensen, 52:32; 3. Reuter Bell, 59:57; 4. Brandy Olmstead, 1:15:31. 50-59 —1. Andrea Golato, 1:10:56.
5 Kilometers
MEN
10-19 — 1. Carter Brown, 22:15; 2. Charlie Ells, 22:40; 3. Tiago Schrader, 26:34; 5. Tyler Eickhoff, 32:18; 5. Ben Berry, 46:47. 30-39 — 1. Michael Berry, 40:12. 40-49 — 1. Brent Hutton, 19:08; 2. Eric Vaughn, 36:20. 50-59 — 1. Sam Stevens, 40:37. 60-69 — 1. Tom Brown, 29:58. 70-79 — 1. Patrick Myers, 34:41.
WOMEN
0-9 — 1. Magnolia Berry, 40:12; 2. Bridget Berry, 40:12; 3. May Berry, 49:31. 10-19 — 1. Holly Hutton, 22:45; 2. Allison Storts, 22:46; 3. Celeste Sinko, 23:09; 4. Rachel Eickhoff, 26:30; 5. Sailor Hutton, 29:58. 30-39 — 1. Greta Krost, 33:27; 2. Samantha Peters, 40:40; 3. Shayla Berry, 49:33. 40-49 — 1. Tricia Hutton, 29:58; 2. Linda Eickhoff, 33:44. 50-59 — 1. Sheryl Phillips, 34:22; 2. Cheryl Waddington, 34:23; 3. Kim Cooper, 44:23; 4. Sherry Williams, 47:55; 5. Helen Sutthill, 47:58; 6. Lea Haga, 50:41. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 34:00.