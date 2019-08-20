BANDON — Bullards Beach State Park continues its summer programs for 2019. The programs run from 7-8 p.m. through Aug. 31, Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the exception of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, who will play in the amphitheater from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays. All programs are held in either the amphitheater or the meeting yurt and are free and open to the public.
Carpooling or parking at the east side picnic area and walking into the campground is encouraged to avoid parking issues and traffic congestion. Allow enough time if walking in.
Bullards also has a top-notch Junior Ranger program that runs from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer. On Saturdays, the Junior Rangers take part in a bicycle parade. They have a chance to decorate their bikes and learn bike safety before the parade, then they ride throughout the park. All children are welcome.
Final 2019 programs:
Thursday, Aug. 29: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on local beaches and learn how to identify them.
Friday, Aug. 30: "Who Eats Who; What About You?" with Rob Brazie, 7:30 p.m., amphitheater (note later time due to outdoor projector use). You may have missed Shark Week, but Predator Night is coming soon. Learn what predators roam the woods and swim the ocean, what they eat, and if they could be hunting you. Beach Ranger Rob Brazie worked with mountain lions, bears, wolves and other predators during his career with Idaho Fish and Game. Come learn about what goes bump in the night, and what to do if you find yourself face to face with lions, tigers and bears (Oh my!).
Saturday, Aug. 31: "Tales from the Cemetery" with Jim Proehl, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Did you know there is a cemetery hidden in Bullards Beach? Find out who is buried there and hear the story of how Bullards Beach became a state park. This is the final program of the season. Organizers of these programs are grateful for the public's support.