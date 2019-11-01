<h2>Boys & Girls Club Tournament

Coos Bay/North Bend 2, Reedsport 1

Florence 4, North Bay 3

Lighthouse 5, CB/NB 0

North Bay 7, Reedsport 0

North Bay 7, CB/NB 0

Florence 1, Lighthouse 0

North Bay 1, Lighthouse 0

North Bay 2, Florence 1, Shootout

