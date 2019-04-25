Boys & Girls Club meet
April 20
At Marshfield High School
Athletes from Coquille (and Bandon), Myrtle Point, Coos Bay, North Bend and the home school Falcons team.
Fourth Grade Boys
50 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Ryder Blanton, MP, 8.68; 2. Hyatt Johnson, Coq, 8.91; 3. Jonah Felton, MP, 9.72; 4. Wyatt Cordes, Falcons, 10.16; 5. Joseph Wells, MP, 11.40; 6. Andy Fletcher, Falcons, 11.75. Heat 2: 1. Brody Smith, NB, 8.53; 2. Aiden Whitaker-Young, NB, 8.56; 3. Drake Vincent, MP, 8.66; 4. Ben Novotny, NB, 9.03; 5. Carson Barnes, MP, 9.16; 6. Alex Cochran, Coq, 9.75; 7. Troy Hoffine, Falcons, 9.78.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Eli Nicholson, MP, 6:06.97; 2. Ramsey Collier, NB, 6:45.91; 3. Brayden Miller, MP, 6:49.06; 4. Ryder Blanton, MP, 7:01.35.
100 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Tyler Martell, MP, 17.00; 2. Lane Backman, MP, 17.07; 3. Hyatt Johnson, Coq, 18.19; 4. Brayden Miller, MP, 18.53; 5. Forest Eitenne, Coq, 19.41; 6. Wyatt Cordes, Falcons, 21.03. Heat 2: 1. Drake Vincent, MP, 16.56; 2. Brody Smith, NB, 16.75; 3. Brody Cross, CB, 17.41; 4. Troy Hoffine, Falcons, 19.47; 5. Alex Cochran, Coq, 20.12; 6. Ayden Milwrick-Carter, Coq, 21.31; 7. Andy Fletcher, Falcons, 23.31. Heat 3: 1. Jacob Sherman, Coq, 16.94; 2. Aiden Whitaker-Young, NB, 17.59; 3. Jonah Felton, MP, 18.94; 4. Barrett Harris, Falcons, 19.53.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Tyler Martell, MP, 1:19.90; 2. Ian Frost, Coq, 1;21.28; 3. Ramsey Collier, NB, 1:25.65; 4. Kyler Daugherty, Coq, 1:27.71; 5. Forest Etienne, Coq, 1;34.50; 6. Ayden Milwrick-Carter, Coq, 1:49.50.
800 Meter Run — 1. Eli Nicholson, MP, 2:52.87; 2. Ramsey Collier, NB, 3:07.41; 3. Brayden Miller, MP, 3:11.13; 4. Carson Barnes, MP, 3:14.97.
200 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Drake Vincent, MP, 34.50; 2. Brody Cross, CB, 37.28. Heat 2: 1. Jacob Sherman, Coq, 35.28; 2. Tyler Martell, MP, 35.32; 3. Lane Backman, MP, 36.31; 4. Aiden Whitaker-Young, NB, 36.59; 5. Forest Etienne, Coq, 42.22; 6. Barrett Harris, Falcons, 47.37.
400 Meter Relay — 1. Myrtle Point (Drake Vincent, Lane Backman, Eli Nicholson, Tyler Martell), 1:08.81; 2. Myrtle Point (Brayden Miller, Carson Barnes, Lilia DIego, Mary Beth Broer), 1:12.21.
Shot Put — 1. Troy Hoffine, Falcons, 20-5; 2. Brody Smith, NB, 19-6; 3. Kyler Daugherty, Coq, 16-1 1/4; 4. Ian Frost, Coq, 16-1; 5. Ayden Milwrick-Carter, Coq, 13-7; 6. Barrett Harris, Falcons, 11-3 3/4; 7. Aiden Whitaker-Young, NB, 10-10 1/4.
High Jump — 1. Ryder Blanton, MP, 3-6; 2. Drake Vincent, MP, 3-4; 3. tie-Jonah Felton, MP, and Barrett Harris, Falcons, 3-2. Also: Eli Nicholson, MP; Jacob Sherman, Coq; and Carson Barnes, MP, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Brody Smith, NB, 10-7; 2. Kyler Daugherty, Coq, 9-11; 3. Brody Cross, CB, 9-9 1/4; 4. Lane Backman, MP, 9-7; 5. Forest Etienne, Coq, 9-3; 6. Jacob Sherman, Coq, 9-2; 7. Ryder Blanton, MP, 8-10 1/2; 8. Brayden Miller, MP, 8-10; 9. Hyatt Johnson, Coq, 8-7; 10. Alex Cochran, Coq, 7-5; 11. Wyatt Cordes, Falcons, 7-4; 12. Ben Novotny, NB, 6-10; 13. Andy Fletcher, Falcons, 3-9.
Softball Throw — 1. Troy Hoffine, Falcons, 104-6; 2. Lane Backman, MP, 95-1; 3. Tyler Martell, MP, 85-6; 4. Brody Cross, CB, 82-8; 5. Ian Frost, Coq, 68-11; 6. Jonah Felton, MP, 66-9; 7. Wyatt Cordes, Falcons, 59-11 1/2; 8. Hyatt Johnson, Coq, 56-9; 9. Andy Fletcher, Falcons, 22-2.
Fourth Grade Girls
50 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Adriana Lucatero, Coq, 9.00; 2. Paityn Pugmire, Coq, 9.03; 3. Emma Cross, CB, 9.16; 4. Mya Myers, Falcons, 9.40; 5. Alayna Golden, Coq, 9.69; 6. Bella Mullanix, Falcons, 10.19; 7. Ava Arriola, Coq, 10.25. Heat 2: 1. Bristol Layton, Coq, 9.00; 2. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 9.06; 3. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 9.78; 4. Addison Stallard, Coq, 10.00; 5. Paisley Sherritt, Coq, 10.53; 6. Aaralynn Riccalarsen, CB, 10.57; 7. Elianna Watts, Coq, 10.88. Heat 3: 1. Malia Flitcroft, NB, 8.84; 2. Natalie Serrano, CB, 8.96; 3. Cayla Messner, NB, 9.16; 4. Cara Brophy, MP, 9.60; 5. Mataya Messerle, Coq, 10.28; 6. Payton Rollins, Coq, 12.44.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 6:11.00; 2. Addison Allen, NB, 7:01.91; 3. Avery Johnson, Coq, 7:05.53; 4. Adriana Lucatero, Coq, 7:09.44; 5. Mary Beth Broer, MP, 7:11.68; 6. Molly Flanagan, NB, 7:52.03; 7. Devrie Crochetiere, Coq, 8:04.22; 8. Valerie Lambson, COq, 8:04.62; 9. Addison Stallard, Coq, 8:06.72.
100 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Bristol Layton, Coq, 17.28; 2. Cayla Messner, NB, 17.72; 3. Alayna Golden, Coq, 18.84; 4. Bella Mullanix, Falcons, 18.87; 5. Mya Myers, Falcons, 19.00; 6. Ava Arriola, Coq, 20.28; 7. Paisley Sherritt, Coq, 21.41. Heat 2: 1. Brooklyn Pederson, CB, 16.57; 2. Natalie Serrano, CB, 17.35; 3. Emma Cross, CB, 17.87; 4. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 18.78; 5. Cara Brophy, MP, 19.94; 6. Elianna Watts, Coq, 22.34; 7. Peyton Rollins, Coq, 23.93. Heat 3: 1. Jadelin Warner, MP, 15.84; 2. Paityn Pugmire, Coq, 17.40; 3. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 17.47; 4. Natalie Yost, CB, 17.72; 5. Elliyah Baldwin, CB, 17.81; 6. Lilia Diego, MP, 18.81; 7. Mataya Messerle, Coq, 19.32. Heat 4: 1. Avery Johnson, Coq, 16.22.
400 Meter Dash — Heat 1: Bryleigh Mead, NB, 1:20.69; 2. Brooklyn Pderson, CB, 1:25.82; 3. Lillia Diego, MP, 1:29.43; 4. Mya Myers, Falcons, 1:39.59; 5. Bella James, Coq, 1:41.56; 6. Devrie Crochetiere, Coq, 1:42.62. Heat 2: 1. Jadelin Warner, MP, 1:15.75; 2. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 1:29.59; 3. Chloe Brandon, NB, 1:36.19; 4. Bella Mullanix, Falcons, 1:42.65; 5. Mataya Messerle, Coq, 1:44.60; 6. Addison Stallard, Coq, 1:48.09.
800 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 2:57.37; 2. Cayla Messner, NB, 3:08.75; 3. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 3:15.38; 4. Mary Beth Broer, MP, 3:16.60; 5. Addison Allen, NB, 3:16.89; 6. Chloe Brandon, NB, 3:28.87; 7. Molly Flanagan, NB, 3:37.87; 8. Valerie Lambson, Coq, 3:39.06; 9. Devrie Crochetiere, Coq, 3:46.00.
200 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Jadelin Warner, MP, 33.56; 2. Lilia Diego, MP, 38.72; 3. Natalie Yost, CB, 39.22; 4. Adriana Lucatero, Coq, 40.21; 5. Ava Arriola, Coq, 42.06; 6. Alayna Golden, Coq, 42.56. Heat 2: 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 35.84; 2. Cayla Messner, NB, 37.90; 3. Paityn PUgmire, Coq, 38.04; 4. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 38.13; 5. Elliyah Baldwin, CB, 38.25; 6. Bristol Layton, Coq, 39.00. Heat 3: 1. Brooklyn Pederson, CB, 38.22; 2. Emma Cross, CB, 39.31; 3. Bella James, Coq, 42.28; 4. Bella Mullanix, Falcons, 42.47. Heat 4: 1. Mary Beth Broer, MP, 38.06; 2. Mya Myers, Falcons, 45.31.
400 Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Malia Flitcroft, Cayla Messner, Kylee Brugnoli, Bryleigh Mead), 1:11.50; 2. Coos Bay (Kindall Wyatt, Natalie Yost, Elliyah Baldwin, Natalie Serrano), 1:15.78.
Shot Put — 1. Mary Beth Broer, MP, 15-5; 2. Devrie Crochetiere, Coq, 14-0; 3. Bella James, Coq, 13-10 1/2; 4. Avery Johnson, Coq, 12-4; 5. Lillie Robeson, MP, 12-3; 6. Kolbrynn Holliday, MP, 10-4.
High Jump — 1. Natalie Serrano, CB, 3-4; 2. Addison Allen, NB, 3-2. Also: Chloe Brandon, NB; Valerie Lambson, Coq; Kylee Brugnoli, NB; Molly Flanagan, NB; and Cara Bropy, MP, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Jadelin Warner, MP, 11-7 1/2; 2. Natalie Serrano, CB, 9-3; 3. Avery Johnson, Coq, 8-8 3/4; 4. Malie Flitcroft, NB, 8-8 1/2; 5. Valerie Lambson, Coq, 8-5; 6. Brooklyn Pederson, CB, 8-0; 7. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 8-0; 8. Elliyah Baldwin, CB, 7-8 1/4; 9. Addison Stallard, Coq, 7-5 1/2; 10. Lilia Diego, MP, 7-1; 11. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 7-1; 12. Natalie Yost, CB, 7-0 1/2; 13. Emma Cross, CB, 6-10; 14. Elianna Watts, Coq, 6-6 1/2; 15. Aaralynn Riccalarsen, CB, 6-0; 16. Ava Arriola, Coq, 5-8 1/2; 17. Paisley Sherritt, Coq, 4-11 3/4; 18. Chloe Brandon, NB, 4-11 1/2; 19. Cara Brophy, MP, 4-6; 20. Peyton Rollins, Coq, 4-1 1/4.
Softball Throw — 1. Bristol Layton, Coq, 83-3; 2. Mataya Messerle, Coq, 72-5; 3. Paityn Pugmire, Coq, 5-11; 4. Adriana Lucatero, Coq, 58-5; 5. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 53-6; 6. Malia Flitcroft, NB, 50-2; 7. Cayla Messner, NB, 46-2; 8. Alayna Golden, Coq, 45-4; 9. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 41-2; 10. Peyton Rollins, Coq, 40-10; 11. Kolbrynn Holliday, MP, 37-7; 12. Elianna Watts, Coq, 35-4; 13. Bella James, Coq, 34-3; 14. Paisely Sherritt, Coq, 29-11; 15. Chloe Brandon, NB, 26-0.
Fifth Grade Boys
80 Meter Hurdles — 1. Harley Pierce, Coq, 17.00; 2. Brody Ligons, MP, 17.38.
50 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Deegan Johnson, Coq, 7.94; 2. Brody Ligons, MP, 8.19; 3. Nick Morris, MP, 8.31; 4. Jonas Hemsley, NB, 8.34; 5. Skyler Zick, MP, 8.85.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Myles Head, NB, 6:00.90; 2. Deegan Johnson, Coq, 6:17.18; 3. Cameron Metzgus, NB, 6:50.20; 4. Ben Sinatra, Falcons, 7:49.55.
100 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Jonas Hemsley, NB, 16.28; 2. Brody Ligons, MP, 16.31; 3. Nick Morris, MP, 17.00; 4. Maddex Skeels, Coq, 17.84; 5. Behr Gordon, NB, 17.93; 6. Jacob Pipis, MP, 18.16; 7. Lincoln Harris, Falcons, 19.38. Heat 2: 1. Chandler Wyatt, CB, 14.81; 2. James Thoams, Coq, 16.68; 3. Dylan Morris, MP, 21.03.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Chandler Wyatt, CB, 1:12.22; 2. Cameron Metzgus, NB, 1:30.56; 3. Lincoln Harris, Falcons, 1:36.50.
800 Meter Run — 1. Myles Head, NB, 2:52.93; 2. Deegan Johnson, Coq, 2:53.47; 3. James Thomas, Coq, 3:23.91.
200 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Nick Morris, MP, 35.03; 2. Harley Pierce, Coq, 38.1; 3. Levi Keeler, Falcons, 39.25; 4. James Thomas, Coq, 39.56. Heat 2: 1. Chandler Wyatt, CB, 31.69.
Shot Put — 1. Skyler Zick, MP, 25-9 1/2; 2. Dylan Morris, MP, 19-6; 3. James Thomas, Coq, 16-1; 4. Levi Keeler, Falcons, 14-8 3/4.
High Jump — 1. Harley Pierce, Coq, 3-11; 2. Cameron Metzgus, NB, 3-10. Also: Dylan Morris, MP; Myles Head, NB; Jonas Hemsley, NB; and Behr Gordon, NB, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Chandler Wyatt, CB, 12-6; 2. Deegan Johnson, Coq, 11-11; 3. Brody Ligons, MP, 11-6; 4. Skyler Zick, MP, 10-5; 5. Cameron Metzgus, NB, 10-2; 6. Behr Gordon, NB, 9-9 3/4; 7. Jonas Hemsley, NB, 9-8; 8. Levi Keeler, Falcons, 9-5 1/2; 9. Ben Sinatra, Falcons, 9-5; 10. Jacob PIpis, MP, 9-4; 11. Lincoln Harris, Falcons, 7-8; 12. Maddex Skeels, Coq, 6-9 1/2.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Jonas Hemsley, NB, 68-9; 2. Skyler Zick, MP, 68-3; 3. Behr Gordon, NB, 60-3; 4. Nick Morris, MP, 58-11; 5. Ben Sinatra, Falcons, 40-7; 6. Lincoln Harris, Falcons, 37-7.
Fifth Grade Girls
80 Meter Hurdles — Heat 1: 1. Marley Petrey, Coq, 15.13; 2. Ana Lemmons, CB, 16.34; 3. Klara Alexander, Coq, 18.28. Heat 2: 1. Carley Lucero, NB, 16.06; 2. Ballie Detzler, MP, 16.84; 3. Marri Vincent, MP, 19.66.
50 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Ana Lemmons, CB, 8.09; 2. Marri Vincent, MP, 8.75; 3. Jodilyn Jennings, Coq, 9.34; 4. Lillie Robeston, MP, 10.22; 5. Kloe Thompson, MP, 12.53. Heat 2: 1. Olivia Brophy, MP, 7.62; 2. Kaelyn Hill, NB, 8.25; 3. tie-Mila Davidson, NB, and Darrah Windham, NB, 8.31; 5. Kaytlin Johnson, Coq, 8.40.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Marley Petrey, Coq, 6:02.47; 2. Carley Lucero, NB, 6:09.91; 3. Olivia Smith, NB, 6:42.59; 4. Alexi Lucatero, Coq, 6:55.53; 5. Aurora Fabrizio, Coq, 7:25.34; 6. Julia Martinez, Coq, 7:28.18.
100 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Olivia Brophy, MP, 14.69; 2. Klara Alexander, Coq, 15.16; 3. Darran Windham, NB, 15.60; 4. Jodilyn Jennings, Coq, 18.28; 5. Riley Mullanix, Falcons, 18.87; 6. Lillie Robeson, MP, 20.15. Heat 2: 1. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 15.44; 2. Ana Lemmons, CB, 15.46; 3. Raylee Murray, MP, 15.59; 4. Bailie Detzler, MP,, 16.53; 5. Julia Martinez, Coq, 17.84.
400 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Raylee Murray, MP, 1:15.50; 2. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 1:15.62; 3. Alexi Lucatero, Coq, 1;20.09; 4. Julia Martinez, Coq, 1:33.78; 5. Jodilyn Jennings, Coq, 1:36.83; 6. Riley Mullanix, Falcons, 1:40.53. Heat 2: 1. Klara Alexander, Coq, 1:15.22.
800 Meter Run — 1. Carley Lucero, NB, 2:52.25; 2. Kaelyn Hill, NB, 2:54.44; 3. Aurora Fabrizio, Coq, 3:40.78; 4. Riley Mullanix, Falcons, 3:43.68.
200 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Olivia Brophy, MP, 32.12; 2. Bailie Detzler, MP, 34.78; 3. Olivia Smith, NB, 35.16; 4. Raylee Murray, MP, 35.22; 5. Klara Alexander, Coq, 36.12. Heat 2: 1. Marley Petrey, Coq, 33.65; 2. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 34.88; 3. Riley Mullanix, Falcons, 42.97.
400 Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Mila Davidson, Lauren Efraimson, Olivia Smith, Carley Lucero), 1:03.19; 2. Coquille (Alexi Lucatero, Marley Petrey, Adriana Lucatero, Klara Alexander), 1:06.60; 3. Myrtle Point (Lillie Robeson, Jadelin Warner, Marri Vincent, Olivia Brophy), 1:06.69.
Shot Put — 1. Bailie Detzler, MP, 18-7 1/2; 2. Julia Martinez, Coq, 17-11 3/4; 3. Aurora Fabrizio, Coq, 17-11 1/4; 4. Kloe Thopmson, MP, 11-7 1/2.
High Jump — 1. Ana Lemmons, CB, 3-8; 2. Mila Davidson, NB, 3-8; 3. Olivia Brophy, MP, 3-6. Also: Marri Vincent, MP, and Lillie Robeson, MP, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Marley Petrey, Coq, 11-9 1/2; 2. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 11-0; 3. Alexi Lucatero, Coq, 10-7; 4. Mila Davidson, NB, 9-10 3/4; 5. Olivia Smith, NB, 9-6; 6. Jodilyn Jennings, Coq, 8-6 1/4; 7. Darrah Windham, NB, 7-10; 8. Aurora Fabrizio, Coq, 7-2 1/2; 9. Kloe Thompson, MP, 5-5 3/4.
Softball Throw — 1. Kaelyn Hill, NB, 74-6.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Alexi Lucatro, Coq, 58-4; 2. Raylee Murray, MP, 54-10; 3. Marri Vincent, MP, 52-10; 4. Kaelyn Hill, NB, 49-8.
Sixth Grade Boys
80 Meter Hurdles — Heat 1: 1. Dashal Gordon, NB, 16.75; 2. Jackson Allen, NB, 18.19; 3. Eddie Brewer, CB, 19.09. Heat 2: 1. JJ Lewis, CB, 16.46; 2. Mikal McGowan, CB, 16.65; 3. Bryce Flanagan, NB, 17.50; 4. Elijah Bowman, NB, 18.00.
50 Meter Dash — 1. Eli Luckman, CB, 8.09; 2. Dillian Richardson, Coq, 8.47; 3. Eddie Brewer, CB, 9.27.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Quinton Kloster, CB, 6:03.25; 2. JJ Lewis, CB, 6:11.74; 3. Dashal Gordon, NB, 6:28.59; 4. Bryce Flanagan, NB, 6:29.75; 5. Jackson Allen, NB, 6:36.59; 6. Elijah Bowman, NB, 6:52.66.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Elijah Bowman, NB, 16.06; 2. Mikal McGowan, CB, 16.41; 3. Dillian Richardson, Coq, 16.93.
800 Meter Run — 1. Quinton Kloster, CB, 2:51.75; 2. JJ Lewis, CB, 2:54.84; 3. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 2:56.00; 4. MIkal McGowan, CB, 3:01.06.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 33.18; 2. Bryce Flanagan, NB, 33.47; 3. Dillian Richardson, Coq, 37.53; 4. Jackson Allen, NB, 38.28.
400 Meter Relay — 1. Coos Bay (Mikal McGowan, Quinton Kloster), 1:10.00.
Shot Put — 1. Mikal McGowan, CB, 28-2; 2. Eli Luckman, CB, 20-1 3/4.
High Jump — 1. Quinton Kloster, CB, 4-0; 2. Elijah Bowman, NB, 3-11; 3. JJ Lewis, CB, 3-8; 4. Bryce Flanagan, NB, 3-8. Also: Dashal Gordon, NB, and Jackson Allen, NB, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Dillian Richardson, Coq, 11-4; 2. Eddie Brewer, CB, 10-9; 3. Quinton Kloster, CB, 10-7; 4. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 8-7.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Eli Luckman, CB, 78-5; 2. Dashal Gordon, NB, 78-5; 3. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 58-0.
Sixth Grade Girls
80 Meter Hurdles — 1. Drew Hood, NB, 15.31; 2. Clara Messner, NB, 17.47; 3. Keira Crawford, CB, 17.81; 4. Shelby Howard, NB, 18.88.
50 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Aubrey Orr, NB, 8.09; 2. Hope Hoffine, Falcons, 8.22; 3. Eva Jensen, NB, 8.63; 4. Ashley Howard, NB, 9.15; 5. Shelby Howard, NB, 9.44; 6. Rowan Harper-Brown, NB, 9.80. Heat 2: 1. Reanna Golden, Coq, 7.57; 2. Keira Crawford, CB, 8.03; 3. Sierra Riccalarsen, CB, 8.06; 4. Mackenzie Cook, Coq, 8.62; 5. Crimson Ring, Coq, 9.12; 6. Elisabeth Woodruff, NB, 9.66; 7. Katalina Sherritt, Coq, 10.09.
1,600 Meter Run — 1. Clara Messner, NB, 6:31.84.
100 Meter Dash — Heat 1: 1. Sierra Riccalarsen, CB, 15.81; 2. Aubrey Orr, NB, 16.16; 3. Eva Jensen, NB, 16.78; 4. Ashley Howard, NB, 17.47; 5. Crimson Ring, Coq, 17.60; 6. Madelaline Brooks, Coq, 20.68;. Heat 2: 1. Reanna Golden, Coq, 14.50; 2. Drew Hood, NB, 15.10; 3. Kierstin Erwin, CB, 16.47; 4. Gwyn Button, CB, 16.75; 5. Mackenzie Cook, Coq 17.38; 6. Shelby Howard, NB, 18.00.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Alie Clarke, CB, 1:16.34; 2. Rowan Harper-Brown, NB, 1:26.47; 3. Mackenzie Cook, Coq, 1:31.41; 4. Katalina Sherritt, Coq, 1:51.25; 5. Madelaline Brooks, Coq, 1:51.47.
800 Meter Run — 1. Clara Messner, NB, 3:01.22; 2. Gwyn Button, CB, 3:04.13.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Reanna Golden, Coq, 32.15; 2. Clara Messner, NB, 33.97; 3. Ashley Howard, NB, 37.28; 4. Crimson Ring, Coq, 38.57; 5. Katalina Sherritt, Coq, 44.09.
400 Meter Relay — 1. Coos Bay (Chandler Wyatt, Keira Crawford, Alie Clarke, Kailee Wallack), 1:03.15; 2. North Bend (Shelby Howard, Clara Messner, Aubrey Orr, Drew Hood), 1:06.00; 3. Coos Bay (JJ Lewis, Sierra Riccalarsen, Kierstin Erwin, Gwyn Button), 1:06.50; 4. Coquille (Julia Martinez, Crimson Ring, Jodilyn Jennings, Forest Etienne), 1:13.81.
Shot Put — 1. Kierstin Erwin, CB, 24-5 1/4; 2. Ashlynn Whitaker-Young, NB, 24-4 1/2; 3. Alie Clarke, CB, 20-9; 4. Hope Hoffine, Falcons, 20-2; 5. Eva Jensen, NB, 17-8; 6. Ashley Howard, NB, 15-10 1/4; 7. Shelby Howard, NB, 15-7 1/2; 8. Crimson Ring, Coq, 14-5 3/4; 9. Elisabeth Woodruff, NB, 13-6.
High Jump — 1. Keira Crawford, CB, 4-4; 2. Ashlynn Whitaker-Young, NB, 4-3; 3. tie-Drew Hood, NB, and Clara Messner, NB, 3-8; 5. tie-Reanna Golden, Coq, and Hope Hoffine, Falcons, 3-8.
Long Jump — 1. Drew Hood, NB, 11-7 1/4; 2. Keira Crawford, CB, 11-6 1/4; 3. Gwyn Button, CB, 10-11 3/4; 4. Sierra Riccalarsen, CB, 10-7; 5. Hope Hoffine, Falcons, 10-1; 6. Mackenzie Cook, Coq, 9-11; 7. Kailee Wallack, CB, 9-4 1/2; 8. Aubrey Orr, NB, 7-8; 9. Rowan Harper-Brown, NB, 7-3; 10. Madelaline Brooks, Coq, 5-9.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Ashlynn Whitaker-Young, NB, 78-10; 2. Kierstin Erwin, CB, 57-11; 3. Evan Jensen, NB, 55-1; 4. Kailee Wallack, CB, 41-5; 5. Elisabeth Woodruff, NB, 35-5; 6. Madelaline Brooks, Coq, 30-1; 7. Katalina Sherritt, Coq, 18-5.