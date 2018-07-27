The Boys & Girls Club will host several camps in upcoming weeks, including one for pickleball.
The Pickleball Crash Course is July 30 to Aug. 2 from 1-3 p.m. at the Tennis Center at the Boys & Girls Club. The course is for students in grades 5-8. Cost is $35.
Tennis camps are Aug. 13-16, times and fees vary based on age. Call 541-269-2475 for information.
All camps require a current Boys & Girls Club membership ($15). Registration forms are available online or the the Boys & Girls Club office.
Registration is beginning for the fall soccer season. Games begin in September. Tennis classes for August are at their originally scheduled times, beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Call the Tennis Office at 541-269-2475 for more information.