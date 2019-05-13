Every meeting, scout master Ike Launstein asks the boys scouts: “What’s the most recent good turn you’ve done?”
It can be something small, he said, like opening the door for someone.
Launstein is hoping to hear more boys answer that question, and aimed to do so through a recruiting event held on May 2.
The event was an opportunity to showcase the different activities boy scouts get involved with, like knot tying, packing a daypack and using a compass.
Boys are eligible to join the group at the end of fifth grade and can participate through high school.
Launstein said there was light turnout for Thursday’s event, but they were able to recruit one sixth grader to the troop.
In the past, the troop had gone out of existence but has been back for the last three years, Launstein said.
He said boys move out of the area and that contributes to overall numbers.
The troop goes on an outing at least once a month, and now that the weather is warming up, Launstein said there will be more overnight camping trips.
Giving back to the community is an important part of the mission as well.
The local troop volunteers for community events, like the annual beach cleanup or Christmas in July.
About a month ago, the local troop went to Camp Baker to participate in a disaster drill.
Local scouts pretended to be victims while an advanced scout group from Eugene received its Community Emergency Response Team training.
Each scout had a different injury like a chest wound or leg fracture.
“It was very authentic looking,” Launstein said.
Launstein said the troop pays for its activities by collecting and sorting bottles and cans. If people want to help support the scouts, the group will pick up any bottles or cans community members are willing to donate.
“We don’t want any boy or family to keep a boy from scouting because of finances,” Launstein said.
That includes not having to worry about purchasing camping equipment.
Launstein said the scouts received a grant for camping gear: sleeping bags and pads and two-person tents.