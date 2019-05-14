BANDON — The annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The gathering begins in front of the Lost at Sea Memorial in the Port of Bandon's boat launch parking lot on First Street in Old Town.
The ceremony honors those who have been lost at sea or make their living on the sea, as well as all veterans. Attendees are encouraged to contact the port office with names of their loved ones to be included in the ceremony. Following the ceremony, flowers and wreaths will be scattered at the mouth of the river by U.S. Coast Guard Coquille River Patrol and a gun salute will be held at the South Jetty provided by the VFW Medal of Honor Post #3440, Bandon (departure time depending on tide). Donations of flowers are greatly appreciated. Wreaths or bouquets can be dropped off at the Port office the day before or brought to the ceremony.
For more information, contact the Port of Bandon office at 541-347-3206 or email info@portofbandon.com.
Marine Swap Meet
The Port also will be holding its annual Marine Swap Meet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, on the Boardwalk. Everyone is welcome to come down to buy, sell or trade books, bumpers, antiques, boards, kites, sails, boats, fishing gear or ground tackle. The event is free for all ages to set up a booth. Call the port at 541-347-3206 to reserve a free space on the boardwalk. All items must be marine-related or having to do with the water.