BANDON — Whenever you hear of an event in Bandon, especially a charitable event, you almost always find Billy Smoothboars' owners Dan and Lynn Barnett among those donating.
And sometimes they even host these events.
One of them is coming up. The Christmas for the Less Fortunate party is coming up on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and the restaurant is already wearing its holiday finery.
From just inside the front door (a giant nutcracker) and all the way throughout the restaurant there are holiday displays aplenty.
The event is a holiday tradition for children ages 12 and under.
OK, you probably didn't think I could write four inches of a story about hamburgers without mentioning food, but here we are.
Having an errand to run in Bandon gave sports editor John Gunther and me a perfect reason to stop into Billy Smoothboars and check out their selection of burgers.
We're closing in on the end of our burger quest, with just three more Tuesdays before the beginning of the new year.
Have we been to your favorite burger place yet? If not, drop me an email and we'll see what we can do in the next few weeks.
First let me say that while I've been to Billy Smoothboars half a dozen times over the years, I know that every time I've been there, I've turned left at the front door and eaten in the sports bar. Maybe it's because I'm always there at lunch time.
I'm pretty sure I don't even know what the restaurant side looks like.
So John and I find a seat in the bar and there's a replay of last weekend's golf tournament on the screen. Darn, it's too bad that neither of us enjoys golf.
Anyway, Mr. Barnett is running around taking orders, so we give him our quiz on what people order the most.
Among the favorites he said are the Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger (his favorite) and the Boar's Burger. The grilled cheese burger comes with Swiss, cheddar and jack cheeses. The Boar's Burger is topped with cheddar, bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce.
While we were looking at the menu, one item caught our eye, the Big Bird Burger. The Big Bird comes with sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese.
So since it was my turn to order first this time, I went with the Boar's Burger. Burgers with onion rings and barbecue sauce have been part of my burger choices for probably the better part of 40 years now.
When I got the onions, lettuce and tomato on my burger and got the lid put back on, I was tempted to ask Dan for more napkins before I even started.
For those of you who "thought" you witnessed me licking barbecue sauce off my hands during the meal, I'm going to deny it until there's video proof.
John decided on the Big Bird. He said it was because it's the first time we've seen turkey on a burger.
I ended up having to take a second photo of John's burger from the side, so that you could actually see that there was a burger patty under those big slices of turkey.
Another nice option at Billy Smoothboars is you can order your burgers in either a 1/3-pound or 1/2-pound selection.
Since I ordered first, I ordered the 1/3-pounder. No chance of me finishing a half-pounder and then coming back to the office to write.
"Wimp," was the chime from the other side of the table.
Then John ordered the Big Bird. "Oh, and I'll have the 1/3-pound burger too."
I see how it is. Just trying to goad me into eating way too much, then he'd take the easy way out. I guess turnabout is fair play, somehow I've talked him into ordering a few of the behemoth's you've seen on these pages in the past.
We then went about devouring two very tasty burgers.
Dan, Lynn, good luck with your upcoming event. We hope it is the best one yet.