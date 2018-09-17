The 25th-annual Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble was a big success, raising nearly $4,200 in support of the boys and girls golf programs at Reedsport Community Charter School and youth programs conducted at Forest Hills Country Club.
A field of 60 golfers participated in beautiful conditions on Sunday, Sept. 2.
“Everybody had a great time,” said Joe Zelinski of the Reedsport Braves Boosters Association, which administers the event. “The weather was perfect.
“This event is a reunion of sorts for the Humphreys extended family and other Reedsport alumni.”
Two teams finished the nine-hole scramble with scores of 7-under par (29). The tie was settled with a chip-off from the elevated tee for No. 6 to the green for No. 9.
The team of Kent Krisetensen, Kelley Kristensen, Tracy Williams, Larry Olsen, Rich McCarty, Bruce McCarty and Robbie Robison came closest to the pin to claim the win.
The second-place team was a Humphreys family team, the first time in recent memory that a host-family team finished the nine-hole scramble with at least a share of the lead. The team included Darin Humphreys, Jennifer Humphreys, Adam Mumau, Jessica Mumau, Justin Humphreys, Elise Humphreys and Paul Humphreys.
Closest to pin honors went to Harry Bloss and Jeremy Calcote for men and Ruthie Dibala for women. Nick Borrevik and Jessica Mumau won long drive honors and Darin Humphyres and Ruby Koenig won accurate drive awards.
A chili and baked potato meal followed the event, with food provided and prepared by event co-sponsor Bedrock’s Restaurants.
Numerous raffle prizes also were presented, including Nike sportswear and equipment from Mag Myers and Justin Humphreys as well as gift certificates for the Forest Hills pro shop and rounds of golf at Bandon Dunes, Quail Valley, Meadow Lakes and Ocean Dunes.
The Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Tournament is held every year on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. The date for 2019 is Sept. 1.
Pizza Rays Seniors
Mike Walker had the best score in the annual Pizza Rays Seniors tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport this week.
Walker had a two-day total of 153, which was five shots better than Jim Schvaneveldt to win the freshman division in the tournament, which included 27 golfers ages 50 and over.
Craig Praus had the best net score in the freshman division with a total of 134.
In the sophomore division, Bruce McCarty had a gross score of 166 to beat Grady Wlaker by one shot. Jim Johnson had the best net score, 131.
Robbie Robison had a 160 to win the junior division by a shot over Doug Manthe. Dale Turpin had the best net score in the division with a 130, the best of any of the divisions.
In the senior division, Jerry Noel had a two-day total of 170 to beat Jim Koenig by two strokes. Harvey Myers had the best net score with a 134.
The event included a woman for the first time, with Shawn Leake competing in the senior division.