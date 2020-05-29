Seniors should wear their caps, gowns, cords, etc., to this event. It is a
celebration of their achievements and commemorates their “official” graduation
from high school!
● Seniors will need to be passengers in their vehicle participating in graduation. Entry
will be limited to the senior and their immediate family in one vehicle.
● Each BHS Graduate is allowed (1) ODOT street-legal vehicle in the parade, and at
their diploma presentation point (NO Trailers, No floats, No vehicle towables of
any kind are permitted).
● For families with parents residing in separate homes, a second vehicle will be
allowed to follow.
● Students without access to a vehicle are asked to contact Mr. Ardiana at
541-347-4411, or via e-mail at dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us so that transportation
can be provided.
● There will be no parking during this event and foot traffic on campus will be limited
to school district personnel. THIS IS A DRIVE THROUGH EVENT ONLY.
● Due to social distancing recommendations, mandated by the state, ALL VEHICLE
OCCUPANTS (EXCEPT GRADUATE) must remain inside vehicle at all times during
the parade and presentation of diplomas. ALL Graduate photos MUST be taken
from your vehicle. Any vehicle who does not adhere to ALL OCCUPANTS remaining
inside the vehicle will immediately be excused from the ceremony and/or parade.
● We will do our best to live-stream the presentation of diplomas, however if
technical difficulties arise or weather interferes, we will post a video of the event
for viewing.
● Vehicles will be directed by school staff as they progress through the campus. A
professional photographer will be present during each presentation of diploma
ceremony, and photos will be posted online and released free of charge to families.
● All Bandon School District employees will be wearing masks, EXCEPT DURING THE
PRESENTATION OF STUDENT DIPLOMAS. When it is their turn, each graduate
will be asked if they would like Superintendent Ardiana and assisted BSD School
Board Representative to wear masks during their personal diploma presentation.
● 2020 Graduates arrive at 3:30 PM, to begin vehicle lineup behind BHS and HLMS in
the back parking lot area. The vehicle transporting the student will be provided a
number for their place in the ceremony and parade.
● Vehicle lineup begins as follows:
BHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian
BHS Class of 2020 Salutatorian
BHS Class of 2020 Class Officers
Then, first come, first serve for remainder of lineup.
● At 4:00 PM, our graduation ceremony will begin with an announcement from
Superintendent Ardiana. Each graduate will take turns entering the diploma
distribution area (gymnasium parking lot), where they will receive their diploma and
additional graduation related items (including Booster Club sign).
● Graduate names will be announced as they move towards the front of the stage for
their presentation of diploma ceremony.
● Following their presentation, graduate vehicles will exit the gym parking lot through
the opposing side to line up facing east on 9th street for our community parade.
● After ALL graduates have received their diplomas, the parade will commence,
running along the typical City of Bandon parade route (Map attached
