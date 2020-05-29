Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Seniors should wear their caps, gowns, cords, etc., to this event. It is a

celebration of their achievements and commemorates their “official” graduation

from high school!

● Seniors will need to be passengers in their vehicle participating in graduation. Entry

will be limited to the senior and their immediate family in one vehicle.

● Each BHS Graduate is allowed (1) ODOT street-legal vehicle in the parade, and at

their diploma presentation point (NO Trailers, No floats, No vehicle towables of

any kind are permitted).

● For families with parents residing in separate homes, a second vehicle will be

allowed to follow.

● Students without access to a vehicle are asked to contact Mr. Ardiana at

541-347-4411, or via e-mail at dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us so that transportation

can be provided.

● There will be no parking during this event and foot traffic on campus will be limited

to school district personnel. THIS IS A DRIVE THROUGH EVENT ONLY.

● Due to social distancing recommendations, mandated by the state, ALL VEHICLE

OCCUPANTS (EXCEPT GRADUATE) must remain inside vehicle at all times during

the parade and presentation of diplomas. ALL Graduate photos MUST be taken

from your vehicle. Any vehicle who does not adhere to ALL OCCUPANTS remaining

inside the vehicle will immediately be excused from the ceremony and/or parade.

● We will do our best to live-stream the presentation of diplomas, however if

technical difficulties arise or weather interferes, we will post a video of the event

for viewing.

● Vehicles will be directed by school staff as they progress through the campus. A

professional photographer will be present during each presentation of diploma

ceremony, and photos will be posted online and released free of charge to families.

● All Bandon School District employees will be wearing masks, EXCEPT DURING THE

PRESENTATION OF STUDENT DIPLOMAS. When it is their turn, each graduate

will be asked if they would like Superintendent Ardiana and assisted BSD School

Board Representative to wear masks during their personal diploma presentation.

● 2020 Graduates arrive at 3:30 PM, to begin vehicle lineup behind BHS and HLMS in

the back parking lot area. The vehicle transporting the student will be provided a

number for their place in the ceremony and parade.

● Vehicle lineup begins as follows:

BHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian

BHS Class of 2020 Salutatorian

BHS Class of 2020 Class Officers

Then, first come, first serve for remainder of lineup.

● At 4:00 PM, our graduation ceremony will begin with an announcement from

Superintendent Ardiana. Each graduate will take turns entering the diploma

distribution area (gymnasium parking lot), where they will receive their diploma and

additional graduation related items (including Booster Club sign).

● Graduate names will be announced as they move towards the front of the stage for

their presentation of diploma ceremony.

● Following their presentation, graduate vehicles will exit the gym parking lot through

the opposing side to line up facing east on 9th street for our community parade.

● After ALL graduates have received their diplomas, the parade will commence,

running along the typical City of Bandon parade route (Map attached

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments