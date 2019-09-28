CHARLESTON — People from all over the world visit Charleston just to go fishing with Betty Kay Charters.
For the third year in a row, the business has won Best of the South Coast in the fishing charter service category. For owner Kurt Smith, it is a success because this is his first year as owner, having bought it from Bill Whitmer one year ago.
“Betty Kay Charters has been in this area for decades and decades, started by a fisherman 40 years ago,” Smith said of the company’s legacy. “Previous to me, it was owned by (Whitmer) who had it for 30 years. Being voted 'Best of' makes me feel good because I’ve been with the business for 19 years, so that’s part of the reason we’ve maintained our customer base. It’s all about them. It’s always been all about them.”
In his years as deckhand for the company, Smith has met people from all around the world who wanted to charter a fishing vessel to reel in catches along the Oregon coast. Some of these customers have traveled from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, as well as Japan.
“We have a lot of customers who travel to the U.S. and do a circuit of travel spots regularly, but always see us,” he said.
The reason for that, he believes, is because of how they are treated.
“Our secret is to smile a lot, even if things aren’t going right,” he said. “You give everyone as much personal service and time as you can. It’s our job to know what’s going on out there so our customers don’t need to worry about it. We know our regulations, what fish you can keep and can’t keep. We take away the element of worry.”
This means customers don’t have to worry about taking their own tackle or gear, on top of not having to worry about taking a boat out to sea or cleaning it afterwards.
“We also just got new reels this year, which are very nice,” Smith said. “Our customers just have to come on board and have a good time.”
For Smith, being a fisherman is something he has always wanted to do. Before becoming a deckhand for the company he now owns, he worked as a truck driver. It wasn’t until his wife started working at Betty Kay Charters in office personnel that Smith saw his chance to follow his dream.
“I think it is fantastic to be a 'Best of' winner again,” he said. “To get it after my first year of business means we’re still doing it right.”