Aiden Elmore fills a taco shell at Wilson's Market & Deli in Bandon.
Wilson's was named first place, Best Business in Town, Bandon in The World's 2019 Best of the South Coast awards, as well as Best Deli and Best Lunch.
Historic Wilson’s Market has been a family run business since 1938 and remains a popular around-the-corner convenience market, owned and operated by Archie Garrett.
For the past several years, Wilson's has also offered Mexican food, including tacos, burritos and nachos with house-smoked meats and delicious homemade salsas and hot sauces. Their homemade Criminal Jerky is a big hit.
This is the second year that Wilson's has won in the Best Business in Town category, winning second place last year and also winning both Best Deli and Best Lunch in 2018.