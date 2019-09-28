Manager Kendra Boston straightens up a refrigerator full of cheeses at Face Rock Creamery in Bandon. The creamery was named third place, Best Business in Bandon, in the Best of the South Coast awards 2019. Face Rock Creamery is in its fifth year of operation and its cheese has been successfully marketed throughout the U.S. and internationally and has won numerous awards. Owners, president Greg Drobot and vice-president Daniel Graham, along with head cheesemaker Brad Sinko, are pleased the creamery is a South Coast favorite. In addition to its award-winning cheeses, the creamery also offers meat and cheese paninis, soups, 5-cheese mac and cheese, a wide selection of wines and deli items and famously generous scoops of Umpqua Ice Cream.