Chocolate and cranberry desserts are displayed in a case at Coastal Mist Chocolates in Bandon. Coastal Mist came in second for Best Business in Town, Bandon in the 2019 Best of the South Coast awards. Coastal Mist won first place Desserts in the 2018 Best of. Owners Kevin and Tara Shaw and Nicole Malloy continually introduce new treats, both savory and sweet, for customers to enjoy. Coastal Mist specializes in a wide variety of desserts, cakes, pastries, artisan chocolates, special event catering and artisan breads. With over 50 years of experience, the owners share a great love and passion for what they do. They make everything from scratch in their facility using the finest imported ingredients as well as the freshest local products.