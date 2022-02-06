Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Coos Bay is thriving, with new growth overshadowing the downsides of the pandemic.
During a State of the City address to the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Benetti said the commercial and housing growth is a sign of the goof things going on in the city.
"More development and growth is going on now than at any other time I've been here the last 43 years," Benetti said. "Our community has a bright future, and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Benetti said the majority of credit for the recent success should go to the city staff that turn council hopes into reality.
"If it wasn't for our staff, nothing would get done," he said. "Our council is full of goals and we keep pushing the envelope. I want to say thank you."
Benetti explained much of the work being done by the city is related to infrastructure, primarily streets and wastewater. In the last year, he said the city has invested in street work on 4th Street, the entry to Coos Bay Village, several places on Highway 101 along with multiple street improvements throughout the city.
"All the areas of Coos Bay were taken care of in the projects," Benetti said. "The city invested $3.4 million in 2021 on streets."
Benetti said the city has also invested heavily in sidewalks, spending $2.7 million in 2021.
Looking ahead, he said the city is going to build a parking lot downtown and a second on Front Street. He said renovating Front Street is a major goal.
"We want to invest in Front Street and redo it," Benetti said. "That's the next project we're taking on."
City parks also benefited in 2021 with the Mingus Park Pool being resurfaced and the city's skate park getting new coping.
One of the big areas of focus for the city has been and will be housing, the mayor said.
"Housing is important," Benetti said. "We know housing is at the forefront of what we need here."
Benetti said one apartment project got 11 new apartments downtown, and the city also invested in a nine-unit apartment complex in Empire.
"We were able to entice a development," Benetti said. "He also has 30 other units in Empire and he said he could get 60 more houses done."
Another planned unit has 400 homes on tap in the future, and the city has invested a lot of money to make it happen.
"The first phase will be 158 units," Benetti said. "It will be a three- or four-year project. The second phase will be 242 units over eight to 10 years."
The city is also working to turn the old Empire School into 42 units.
Benetti said from 2016 to 2021, 98 new homes were built in the city.
"We had lots of construction," Benetti said. "2021 was a busy year."
Other projects the mayor highlighted were renovations to Eastside School, a new build of Marshfield Junior High, a new health and sciences building at SWOCC and Coalbank Village.
One big project coming up is plans to build a new library at Topits Park.
"We need a new library," Benetti said. "We put some money into the roof to keep it going. We have a bond going to the voters in May. Once that passes, we will get a new library. A library is more than just books. It's a meeting place, a gathering place. Our library gets 300,000 visitors a year."
Benetti said much of the work the city has been able to do is thanks to the Urban Renewal Agency and the funding it provides.
Without Urban Renewal, we would not be where we are today," Benetti said. "We would not have Coos Bay Village and the Tioga would not be done."
