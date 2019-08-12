Mark Bedard’s team repeated as champion in the annual Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble at Forest Hills Country Club.
The fun tournament, held late last month, is a key fundraiser for the country club each year and included 15 teams and 90 players.
“It was an amazing day and a huge success,” said Alison Dunn Myers, the event coordinator. “We couldn’t be happier and are so proud of our community.”
After expenses, the tournament will bring in about $10,000 for the country club, about $2,500 more than last year.
“This is a critical boost to our bottom line,” said Joe Zelinski, the current chair of the Forest Hills Country Club Membership Association. “Our continued operation of the course is dependent on successful events like this one, as well as continued good weather and more public play.”
Next year’s tournament is already on the calendar, scheduled for July 25, 2020.
Bedard teamed with his son, Nick, along with Jeremy Chalcote, Dustin Dibala, Gary Houkoos and Ryan Sullens to shoot a new record score for the event, 16-under par 56.
The group of Tracy Williams, Robbie Robison, Bill Lyon and Rich McCarty finished second, one shot back.
The event included more than 40 tee sponsors — members, businesses and other individuals from Reedsport and the South Coast.
Activities included a silent auction and 50/50 raffle as well as closest to the pin prizes. Miracle putts also were available for purchase
Forest Hills members Marcy Turner and Bryan Owner, along with Marcy’s mother, Carol Finney, prepared lunch for all the participants.
Two teams shot 59 during the tournament: Alison and Harvey Myers, Res and Stacy Colwell and Rich and Terri Turi; and Jim and Colleen Cooper and their sons Josiah and Trevor Cooper, as well as Ray and Mary Malmberg.
Teams finishing at 61 included Marcy Turner, Bryan Owen, Ron Schaar, Blake Kelley and Jim and Christy Osborne; and Jim and Ruby Koenig, Dustin Tippey, Jesse Hausmann, Steve Godin and Jennifer Hagen.
Finishing at 62 were the teams Jim Johnson, Kevin Cronquist, Jeff Friese, Josh Wells, Rodney Dodge and Rob Hague; and Patrick Jones, Ed Sherwood, Joe Belmonte, Marc Fullhart and Steve and Kathleen Miller.
The group of Herb Hedges, John Creager, Jim Joseph, George Langdon, Harold Smiley and Dan Henderson finished at 63.
Two groups finished at 64: Tyler Smiley, Paulus Gilimete, Jason Lemmer, Shawn Jackson, Ron Leverts and Travis Jungworth; and Jim and Arselia Wright, Mike Wright, Brandon Matz, Dan St. John and Kate Kiehlbauch.
The team of Kirt and Chrystal VanLandingham, Jonathan Moore, Kyle Porter, Albert Page and Jeff Buffum finished at 65.
The group of Brad Allred, Ron Lewis, Bob Huebner, Scott Lewis, Tim Lewis, Craig Hutner and Rod Haugue shot a 67.
And the group of Jason Sargent, Matt Leach, Dave Arndt, Cameron Speer, Jen Smith and Craig VanSchaick finished at 71.
Closest to pin awards were won by Ryan Sullens (No. 1), Rex Colwell (No. 2), Jeremy Calcote (No. 4), Harold Smiley (No. 5), Collen Cooper and Josiah Cooper (No. 6), Jim Johnson (No. 7) and Nick Bedard (No. 9).