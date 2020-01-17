CORVALLIS (AP) — Oregon State was facing adversity for the first time this season and head coach Scott Rueck received the response he was hoping for.
Coming off their first loss of the season last weekend at Arizona State, the eighth-ranked Beavers (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back and beat California 81-44 on Friday night.
Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists, and Patricia Morris provided a spark off the bench with a career-high 13 points. She was 6 of 6 from the field.
“I was just really pleased with the way we bounced back from our first loss,” Rueck said. “It’s never fun to go through that and it causes you to question some things."
The game was tied at 17-all after the first quarter. Oregon State took control with a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 37-22 at the break.
Cal leading scorer Jaelyn Brown picked up her third foul at 5:49 of the second quarter and Oregon State outscored the Golden Bears 14-2 with her on the bench.
The Beavers dominated the second half.
Taylor Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and teammate Mikayla Pivec also was in double figures with 10 points for the Beavers, who shot 54.2%.
After the first quarter California (8-8, 0-5) struggled against Oregon State’s man-to-man defense, converting just 25.8% of its shots. Brown scored a game-high 23 points and was the only player in double figures for the Bears, who have lost five in a row.
“You’ve got to score against Oregon State and we didn’t do a good job of that,” California coach Charmin Smith said. “It was tough to recover against them. I think Oregon State can compete with anyone.”
Oregon State showed its depth with 31 points coming from reserves.
The Beavers figure to face a stern challenge Sunday from No. 3 Stanford, which is coming off Thursday’s 87-55 loss at No. 6 Oregon.
USC 70, No. 7 UCLA 68, 2OT: Aliyah Jeune scored 27 points, Alissa Pili added 19 and Southern California beat No. 7 UCLA in double overtime, ending the Bruins' run as the nation's only remaining unbeaten team.
The Bruins (16-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had a 64-59 lead with 3:17 remaining in the second OT before the Trojans (9-8, 1-5) rallied, going on a 10-2 run to close the game. Pili's three-point play with 27 seconds remaining put USC in the lead for good.
UCLA had a chance to tie, but Chantal Horvat missed a layup with 2 seconds left. Natalie Chou forced double overtime with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.
Jeune and Alissa Pili also had double-doubles. Pili had 17 rebounds, and Jeune added 13.
Japreece Dean scored 24 points and Charisma Osborne had 20 for UCLA, which was missing star forward Michaela Onyenwere, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.
NO. 18 ARIZONA STATE 67, WASHINGTON 50: Ja'Tavia Tapley had 15 points, 10 players figured in the scoring and visiting Arizona State rolled past Washington.
Jamie Ruden added 10 points for the Sun Devils (14-4, 4-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight game.
Washington (10-6, 2-3) leads the Pac-12 in forced turnovers and steals per game. Arizona State's opportunistic defense forced 18 turnovers and scored 20 points off the miscues.
Amber Melgoza led Washington with 13 points and four assists. Mai-Loni Henson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Haley Van Dyke scored 10 points,
NO. 21 ARIZONA 74, WASHINGTON STATE 67: Cate Reese scored 26 points and led Arizona to a win over host Washington State.
Reese made all 11 of her free throws and the Wildcats (14-3, 3-3 Pac-12) made 21 of 22 from the foul line. Aari McDonald added 19 points and eight rebounds.
The Cougars (9-8, 2-3) shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field, but were 4 of 9 from the foul line.
Chanelle Molina had 19 points, Borislava Hristova scored 14 and Ula Motuga added 10 for Washington State.