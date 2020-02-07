CORVALLIS (AP) — Mikayla Pivec hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night.
The Beavers (19-4, 7-4 Pac-12) trailed most of the game, but rallied late to snap a four-game losing streak against the Sun Devils (16-7, 6-5).
Oregon State was trailing 62-60 after Ja'Tavia Tapley hit a 15-footer with 2.6 seconds left. But the Beavers responded.
Aleah Goodman inbounded the ball to Maddie Washington, who found Kat Tudor open under the basket for an uncontested layup with 0.4 on the clock. ASU had a turnover attempting to inbound the ball, and that set up Pivec’s game-winning field goal in the lane.
Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 20 points. Goodman added 14 points and Pivec had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Reilli Richardson scored 11 points and Tapley also was in double figures for the Sun Devils with 10.
Arizona State, which gave Oregon State its first loss of the season with a 55-47 home victory January 12, appeared to on the verge of a season sweep after Ryan hit back-to-back 3-pointers, extending the lead to 54-46 with 6:12 remaining.
But Goodman got the hot hand at the right time for the Beavers.
The junior guard scored eight consecutive points, and Pivec culminated a 10-0 run with a reverse layup to put Oregon State in front 56-54 with 2:45 remaining.
Oregon State will host No. 12 Arizona on Sunday.
No. 10 UCLA 79, No. 6 STANFORD 69: Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA pulled away from Stanford late that moved the Bruins into a tie for second place in the Pac-12 with the Cardinal.
Onyenwere got a steal and a layup late in the third quarter to give UCLA (20-2, 9-2) the lead for good and then added seven points early in the fourth to help the Bruins take control.
Chantel Horvat scored career-high 14 points off the bench for UCLA and Japreece Dean added 11.
Kiana Williams scored 25 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2) from having their 16-game home winning streak snapped. Lacie Hull added 12 and Ashten Prechtel had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
WASHINGTON STATE 69, COLORADO 59: Trailing the Buffaloes by 13 at the half, the Cougars went on to flip the script in the second half. Washington State outscored Colorado 44-21 in the second half, including an eight-point third quarter for Colorado.
Chanelle Molina scored 27 points for Washington State while teammates Borslava Hristova and Jovana Subasic each had 15.
Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed had 18 points for Colorado while Jaylyn Sherrod added 12. The Buffaloes finished 10-of-22 from the free throw line while the Cougars went 13-of-14.
USC 75, CAL 67: With four players in double-figures, the Trojans were able to hold on for a win over the Golden Bears. Angel Jackson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds while Alijah Jeune had 18 points and seven boards. Alissa Pili scored 17 and Endyia Rogers had 10.
USC’s lead was cut to two with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter before the Trojans were able to edge past Cal. The Golden Bears finished with 20 turnovers.
Cal’s Jaelyn Brown finished with 22 points while Sara Anastasieska recorded 16 points.
UTAH 74, WASHINGTON 65: With a wire-to-wire victory in Seattle, the Utes moved back to .500 on the season. What was a 15-point Utah lead in the first half was down to a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Utah’s leading scorer Brynna Maxwell had seven of her 16 points in the final quarter of play.
Kiana Moore had 11 points for the Utes while Dru Gylten did a little of everything as she had eight assists, seven points, five rebounds and three steals.
Washington’s Amber Melgoza had 15 points and Haley Van Dyke 12 for the Huskies.