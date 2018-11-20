ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands —Tres Tinkle had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the Oregon State men’s basketball team shook off a slow start to beat Penn 74-58 on Monday in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Stevie Thompson added 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kylor Kelley scored 10 for the Beavers (4-1), who overcame an early nine-point deficit at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
Devon Goodman had 13 points and Antonio Woods added 11 for the Quakers (4-2), who have now lost two straight after opening the season with four consecutive wins.
Tinkle reached double-figure scoring in the 40th straight game, and is tied with Scott Haskin for third in school history in that category. Mel Counts is first (89) and Gary Payton (50) second.
Oregon State found its way to a halftime lead despite another slow start. The Beavers missed their first five shots and trailed 8-0 and later 12-3.
OSU then ran off a 12-2 run, sparked by five points from Tinkle. Zach Reichle's jumper with 10:37 left in the half gave the Beavers their first lead at 15-14. OSU led by as many as four and didn't trail again before halftime.
Tinkle's steal and dunk in the closing second of the half to put his team ahead 31-29.
Tinkle had 12 of the Beavers' first 20 points and 14 at halftime. Thompson added six points and three steals.
The Beavers led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 73-53 on Kelley's tipin with 2:10 remaining.
The Beavers return to action Sunday at Long Beach State then play their first home game in three weeks when they host Missouri State on Dec. 1.