Due to high fire danger and forecasted extreme fire weather for the upcoming weekend, Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District officials are implementing additional public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands in southwest Oregon.
Starting on Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., campfires will no longer be allowed anywhere on Coos Bay District lands, including Loon Lake, East Shore, and Edson Creek Campgrounds. Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
In addition to campfires, the following activities are restricted:
Smoking is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at designated areas.
Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles)is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly. These tools include a shovel, axe, and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
For updated information on public use restrictions, please visit www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.coosfpa.net.
The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
