COOS COUNTY -- The South Coast's Kiwanis Clubs are working hard to help local children through fundraising and donation collection projects.
As the school year came to a close, the Bay Area Kiwanis Club kicked off its Spring and Summer Shoe Giveaway. According to Tanya Nelson, president of the Coos Bay/North Bend club, teachers received coupons to give to students in need. The coupon could be redeemed for a pair of shoes. Nelson said they gave away 168 pairs of shoes this year and raised funds for 13 scholarships of approximately $2,000.
BAK also raised money for the Kiwanis Doernbecher Children's Cancer Program. The event centered around a bike tour, which started in Sturdivant Park and traveled around the countryside. Nelson said the ride raises money for the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland. The fellows use the funds to practice, train and do research to improve the cancer ward.
This year, the program presented a check for $100,000 to the hospital.
Bay Area Kiwanis also has a salmon barbecue coming up on Sunday, Aug. 4. Nelson said the annual event is one of their biggest fundraisers and open open to all ages; tickets will cost $15 for adults and $7 for youths.
The club also holds barbecues with the fire departments, sells candy at Christmas, and helps with the Key Clubs at North Bend and Marshfield high schools.
The Coquille Kiwanis Club also has events coming up in August. The club's annual yard sale will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Sturdivant Park with gates opening at 8 a.m. According to a press release from the Coquille club, this is one of the largest community yard sales in Oregon with over 75,000 feet of vendor space. The release also stated the event has grown to 126 booths being rented by the community.
All proceeds from the space rentals go to the club's community projects.
For more information, contact Christy Brance at 541-396-2415.