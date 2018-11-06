Now that the fall season has officially ended for Bandon, with the football and cross country teams wrapping up their seasons over the weekend and volleyball a few weeks ago, the focus now turns to the winter sports.
Practice officially begins Monday for winter sports, which for Bandon means boys and girls basketball and the new competitive cheer program, which will compete at state for the first time.
The first basketball games for the Tigers are on Nov. 28, the first day allowable, when the boys and girls visit Days Creek.
Bandon’s first home games are Nov. 30 against Glide, and they host St. Mary’s of Medford the next day.
The first Sunset Conference games are Jan. 3 against Reedsport.
The state championships for cheerleading will be Feb. 9 in Portland.