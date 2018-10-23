Harbor Lights seventh-grader Olivia Thompson completed a perfect cross country season last week when she won the Far West League middle school district meet at Tugman State Park in Lakeside.
Thompson won every meet of the season, with teammate Analise Miller second each time.
In the district meet, Thompson covered the 3,000 meters in 12 minutes and 28 seconds, 25 seconds faster than Miller.
Harbor Lights had eight meets in all. Thompson also won the North Bend Invitational (12:50), Coquille Invitational (11:51), Azalea Invitational (14:56), Woahink Lake Invitational (12:37), Bandon Invitational (12:57), Sunset Bay Invitational (11:24) and Pacific invite (13:20).
She led Harbor Lights to second place in the district meet behind North Bend.
Miller was second in 12:53, while Danielle McLain was 13th (13:40), Rachel Eickhoff 14th (13:42), Kylie Barker 30th (14:26), Madie Pahls 35th (14:48), Maya Tulles 61st (17:48) and Maycee Miller 63rd (18:07).
North Bend didn’t have any of the top four runners, but had all the runners from fifth to 12th, scoring 30 points to easily beat Harbor Lights, which finished with 52.
The Harbor Lights boys finished third. Siuslaw scored 37 points, North Bend 50 and Harbor Lights 51.
Carter Brown finished third to lead Harbor Lights (11:01) and Owen Brown was fourth (11:15). Patton Clark was eighth (11:34), Daniel Cabrera ninth (11:46), Damian Avalos 32nd (13:30), Zack Robertson 42nd (13:59), Logan France 43rd (14:01), Connor Barker 48th (14:21), Colton Siewell 61st *(15:20), Sean Ells 66th (15:40), Truth Vineyard 77th (16:48) and Jarred Perez 85th (23:44).
North Bend’s Alexander Garcia-Silver, who like Thompson won all the league meets, finished first in 10:27, with Siuslaw’s Sam Ulrich second (10:47).
While three of the top four Harbor Lights girls are seventh graders (only McLain is in eighth grade), all of the top five boys are eighth graders.