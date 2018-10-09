Sarah Miller has conquered both the South Coast’s longest road races this year.
The Bandon resident was the overall winner of the marathon at the second annual Salmon Run in Charleston over the weekend.
She finished in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 45 seconds, more than five minutes ahead of men’s winner Brett Hergert.
Back in August, Miller was the women’s winner in the Circle the Bay, which is 30 kilometers, nearly 8 miles shorter than the marathon.
She was drawn to the concept of the Salmon Run.
“I heard it was a challenging course,” she said. “I heard it was hilly and challenging. I did (the) Boston (Marathon) last year, and that was challenging for me. So I figured I’ll do it.”
She had a pleasant surprise during the race, when she lost track of where she was because her GPS had stopped working.
She figured she was still four or five miles from the end when she came to a volunteer.
“I said, ‘So I have like 4 1/2 miles left?’ And she said, ‘No, you have a mile and a quarter left.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’d better hurry.’”
There were two Bandon runners in the marathon. Jim Littles was ninth overall in 4:03:45.
The event also included a half marathon and a 10-kilometer race.
Jeremy West of Coos Bay won the half marathon in 1:20:04. Gabby Hobson of Coos Bay was the first woman in 1:42:07.
Drew Hiatt of Meridian, Idaho, won the 10K in 43:42. Fabiola Lopez was the first woman in 51:45.