The Harbor Lights cross country team picked up a big victory at the recent Woahink Invitational near Florence.
Battling teams from the South Coast, as well as Roseburg and further up the coast, Harbor Lights scored 57 points to edge North Bend (58) for the team title.
Harbor Lights had the top two finishers, seventh-graders Olivia Thompson and Analise Miller — the same order they have finished in every meet this year. Thompson finished the 3,000-meter race in 12 minutes and 37 seconds and Miller was timed in 12:55.
Danielle McLain was 10th in the race for Harbor Lights (13:55), Rachel Eikhoff finished 21st (14:41) and Kylie Barker was 28th (15:12).
The Harbor Lights boys were second behind host Siuslaw at Woahink. Carter Brown finished fourth (11:08), Owen Brown seventh (11:39), Daniel Carbrera 12th (11:57), Patton Clark 13th (11:57) and Damian Avalos 30th (13:04).
The Woahink race was part of a busy schedule for the junior high team.
Last Tuesday, Bandon hosted its own invitational at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The Harbor Lights boys edged North Bend by a single point, 31 to 32, for the team title while the Harbor Lights girls were second to North Bend.
Carter Brown (11:42), Owen Brown (12:11), Patton Clark (12:17) and Daniel Cabrera (12:25) were second through fourth in the boys race while Avalos was 17th (13:59).
Thompson won the girls race (12:57) with Miller second (13:19) and Eickhoff 11th (14:57).
Both Harbor Lights teams finished second in the Sunset Invitational last Friday.
Thompson won the girls race in 11:24 and Miller was second in 11:45. Eickhoff finished 11th in 12:58. North Bend won with 28 points and Harbor Lights had 53.
For the boys, Carter Brown was third in 10:19 and Owen Brown fourth in 10:20. Cabrera was sixth (10:32) and Clark seventh (10:45) but Siuslaw had all five of its scoring runners in the top 13 to edge the Panthers 40-44 for the team title.
Earlier in the year, the Harbor Lights girls won the North Bend Invitational and the boys were second to Siuslaw.
Harbor Lights also competed at the Azalea Invitational in Brookings and the Coquille Invitational, which did not have team scores. Thompson and Miller were first and second and McLain fourth in both girls races and Cater Brown was second and Cabrera fifth in the boys races at each meet.