Local lakes: A few rainbow trout were caught out at Bradley Lake here in Bandon recently. The anglers were trolling deep below the surface where the lake temperature has remained high. The suspended fish were taken on a combination of spinners and spoons. Bradley Lake is scheduled to receive a trout stocking in the middle of next month.
The black crappie fishing up in Eel Lake has been very good this summer, but anglers that have fished the lake in recent days have told us it's on fire. It sounds like jigs with a red body and a white skirt have been working best. Kathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told me that this is the best time of the year to fish Tenmile Lakes for big yellow perch. Fish from 10- to 14-inches are not uncommon this time of year. Bullhead catfish fishing has remained good in both Coleman and Templeton arms of Tenmile Lakes.
Largemouth bass fishing has been good for anglers fishing deep with dark color plastics or in the evening once the sun goes off the water.
Local rivers: Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told us that last Wednesday was the best day of Chinook salmon fishing on the lower Rogue River so far this season. Most anglers went home with their limit of 2 Chinook. The school of Chinook has moved up the river system and fishing in the bay has been fair to good. Summer steelhead fishing has been excellent throughout the Rogue River system. Jim told me it has been one of the better runs in recent years.
Fishing for fall Chinook has been slow on the Coquille, Coos and Umpqua river systems. Some nice fish are being caught, but most days have been tough.
As long as the weather stays warm in the Umpqua Valley, smallmouth bass fishing continues to be good on the mainstem of the Umpqua River.
Pacific Ocean: Oregon's recreational summer all-depth halibut season on the central coast has ended for the year, as not enough quota remains for any additional all-depth openings. The remaining all-depth quota will be transferred to the near-shore fishery (inside 40 fathoms) which remains open 7 days per week. Last Friday, 3 near-shore halibut up to 60 pounds were taken by anglers bottom fishing with Prowler Charters here in town.
Last Friday and Saturday, the non-selective coho salmon season opened from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Sept. 29 or when the quota is met. Rob from Basin Tackle in Charleston told me that anglers coho fishing last week's opener caught limits of coho out of the Port of Coos Bay.
Area shellfish: Here are the results from this year's Crab Derby sponsored by Tony's Crab Shack: Leslie Thompson won $750 cash; John O'Bannon won $250 cash; Craig Bashford won $300 cash.
We would also like to thank these businesses for the generous gifts awarded - Olivia's Cottage, Bandon Inn, Wilson's Market, Sunset Motel, Evy's Salon, Anne Craig, ACE Hardware, Hennicks, Bandon Bait, Bandon Baking Co., Ray's Food Place, Bandon Card & Gift, Hands and Tans, By The Sea Treasures, Pizza & Pastry; Sunder's Salon, Prowler Charters, Bandon Dunes and Matt Hanna. Thank you everyone it was a great derby this year.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.