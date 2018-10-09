Local lakes: Last week Garrison Lake in Port Orford was stocked with 867 trophy-size rainbow trout. Anglers have sent us pictures of recently caught trophies that have measured from 16- to 20-inches in length. Bank anglers can pick up fish from the 12th Street boat launch area. Boaters trolling Wedding Ring spinners tipped with a nightcrawler can have success out on the main body of the lake.
Next week, Bradley, Upper Empire, Butterfield, Saunders lakes and Powers Pond all are scheduled for trophy trout stockings.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina on Tenmile Lakes told us that largemouth bass fishing has held up and was good last weekend. Anglers fishing on Coleman Arm caught yellow perch up to 12 inches fishing nightcrawlers on the outside of the weed lines.
Local rivers: Anglers trolling the estuary on the Chetco River are continuing to pick up a few nice fall Chinook. The fish have been holding in the deeper lower holes because of the low river conditions.
A few Indian Creek Hatchery Chinook have been caught in the Rogue Bay, but most of the action has been upriver below Agness. Boaters side drifting bait have been landing fish that are moving through the system.
Fall Chinook fishing continues to be slow on the mainstem of the Coquille River. Plenty of coho still being released along with a few jack coho salmon. Occasionally anglers are catching an adult Chinook.
Fall Chinook fishing has been similar up in Coos Bay. Most of the boaters have been fishing from the Marshfield Channel up to the head of the tide water. Bank anglers are are picking up a fish or two at the mouth of Daniels Creek, Upper Isthmus Slough, Coos Bay Boardwalk and Pony Slough. Bank anglers casting spinners at Half Moon Bay and Osprey Point on the lower Umpqua River reported good numbers of Chinook taken last week. Boaters are still reporting slow fall Chinook fishing on the mainstem of the Umpqua.
Pacific Ocean: Last Saturday and Sunday were the first two days of the Chetco River Ocean Bubble Fishery. Anglers checked in 70 Chinook on Saturday with plenty of fish over 20 pounds. Next Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the fishery. Anglers can fish from the mouth (outside the jetties) of the Chetco River out 3 nautical miles between Twin Rocks and the Oregon/California border. anglers are allowed to retain one Chinook per day with a minimum length of 28 inches.
Ocean Chinook salmon here on the central coast closes Oct. 31. Looks like the nearshore halibut season will remain open until October 31 as well. The all-depth rockfish season and the long leader rockfish fishery will remain open.
Area shellfish: Crabbing on Bandon's Weber's Pier was excellent Monday morning. One family caught 26 nice size Dungeness. Boatsers caught easy limits in the lower bay last weekend. The last day to crab out in the ocean is next Monday, Oct. 15. The sport ocean crab season re-opens Dec. 1. Bay crabbing is open year round in Oregon.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.