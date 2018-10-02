Local lakes: With lake temperatures continually cooling off, we have been getting more decent reports from anglers trolling for rainbow trout. Bradley, Floras and Garrison lakes all have plenty of holdover trout from last spring's stockings.
One angler told us that using a fluorocarbon leader for his Wedding Ring spinner has made a big difference because of the clear water this time of year.
Later this month, Bradley, Empire, Butterfield and Saunders lakes will all be restocked with trophy rainbow trout. Lots of evening insect hatches this time of year, which is good news for fly fishermen looking to hook up with trout, panfish or largemouth bass. All these species are taking advantage of the hatches and fattening up before winter sets in.
Local rivers: Anglers are starting to pick up a few fall Chinook in the estuary on the Chetco River below the U.S. Highway 101 bridge. However, because of low and warm conditions above tidewater, fishing in this part of the river doesn't typically start for another few weeks. Anglers trolling the lower Rogue bay are still reporting a mixed bag of Chinook, coho and jack salmon. A couple of the kings caught were in the 30-pound range last weekend. For the second year in a row the Rogue River has been the bright spot for anglers fishing the South Coast.
Fishing for fall Chinook on the Coquille River continues to be slow. Boaters are fishing from the mouth of the river up to the town of Coquille. Plenty of coho salmon being released, but the Chinook have been far and few between.
Anglers are still catching plenty of striped bass on the mainstem of the Coquille. The bigger fish are being caught upriver by anglers plunking anchovies.
Most of the effort on the Coos River has been near and above the Chandler Bridge. Fishing for fall Chinook remains slow in the Coos Basin.
Same story on the Umpqua River. Anglers are catching an occasional Chinook and releasing 9 out of 10 coho which have been wild.
Pacific Ocean: Bottom fishing has been awesome out of the Port of Bandon in recent weeks. Prowler Charters here in town has been helping their clients bring in a nice variety and limits of rockfish. One client showed me a picture of an 18-pound ling cod he caught on board last weekend. On Monday's trip, Sara Jo Royalty of Bandon landed a 60-inch, 85-pound Pacific halibut on the Miss Chief. Sara told me that the 85-pound halibut took her 30 minutes to land and was a Prowler Charters record fish on their light tackle rods.
Area shellfish: Crabbing continues to be very good in the bay here in Bandon. This week's early morning high tides should be very good for crabbers on Weber's Pier. Boaters have been catching nice limits of Dungeness in the lower bay. Sport crabbing in the ocean has been excellent out of Bandon. The sport ocean season closes Oct. 15 through November each year. Our bays and estuaries are open year round.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.