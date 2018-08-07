Local lakes: A few rainbow trout are still being caught on some of the larger lakes on the South Coast. Both Tenmile and Eel Lake anglers are reporting rainbows up to 20 inches. Anglers fishing from the county boat launch dock at Eel lake are still catching plenty of black crappie.
Largemouth bass fishing continues to be good along the South Coast. At last weekend's Tenmile Bass Open, the winner had a 10-fish total of 34 pounds of bass in the two-day tournament.
The big fish was weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Most anglers were fishing plastic baits off or near the lake bottom. Crawdad baits in black and blue colors were the hot bait.
Local rivers: Fishing for fall Chinook on the lower Rogue River near Gold Beach slowed up a bit last week. With the good ocean conditions anglers trolling outside the bar did catch some nice Chinook last weekend.
A few Chinook are being caught on the lower Coquille River. Anglers are trolling in the bay up to Rocky Point. It is still very early in the run and fishing should start to pick up in the weeks to come. No salmon reports coming out of Coos Bay so far this season. Anglers fishing outside the bar are catching a few hatchery coho and Chinook.
Fall Chinook fishing is starting to pick up in the lower estuary on the Umpqua River. Fishing should get better as we move into late summer.
Smallmouth bass is at its peak on the Umpqua and Coquille rivers. Anglers are still reporting excellent striped bass action on the mainstem of the Coquille River.
Pacific Ocean: Anglers reported decent numbers of Pacific halibut caught during last week's all-depth halibut opener. The next two-day all-depth opener is Aug. 17-18. Bottom fishing has been good along the South Coast. Anglers are reporting a nice variety of rockfish and ling cod. Anglers fishing out of Bandon and Coos Bay reported good albacore tuna fishing southwest of Bandon. Prowler Charters out of Bandon returned to port with 72 tuna for their clients on a trip last week. Ocean salmon fishing slowed down out of the Port of Brookings last week. Anglers reported good Chinook fishing out of the Port of Gold Beach near Cape Sebastian. Anglers fishing out of Winchester Bay are still catching hatchery coho salmon and have seen an increase in ocean Chinook taken.
Area shellfish: Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier in Bandon has been excellent. A large number of Dungeness crab have entered the bay and boaters and dock crabbers have been catching limits. As of Monday, 29 out of the first 60 tagged crab have been entered into this year's Crab Derby. Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. will be the third $100 cash drawing at Tony's Crab Shack.
The Oregon Dept. of Agriculture and the ODFW announced a portion of the coast is reopened for recreational razor clamming as domoic acid levels have fallen below the closure limit. Razor clamming is now open from Tillimook Head to the south jetty of the Coquille River. From the south jetty to the Oregon/California border razor clamming remains closed.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.