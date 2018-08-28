Local lakes: The third of Oregon's four free fishing weekend will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2. That means people fishing, clamming or crabbing will not need a license on those two day, nor will they need a combined angling tag to keep a legally caught salmon.
Rainbow trout fishing continues to be slow because of the warm lake temperatures. Anglers fishing for largemouth bass out on Tenmile Lakes in Lakeside reported slower fishing last week. Most of the bass caught were on average much smaller than in recent weeks.
Anglers fishing for yellow perch on both Coleman and Templeton arms on Tenmile Lakes reported catching perch up to 14 inches last week. Fishing nighcrawlers or perch bellies outside the weed line has been effective. One angler caught a bucket full of brown bullhead catfish fishing nighcrawlers off the bottom on South Tenmile Lake.
Local rivers: Fishing for fall Chinook on the lower Rogue River at Gold Beach slowed up a bit last week. Anglers did report a great bite late on Saturday with several boats hooking up at once. last week's windy conditions backed off the amount of boats trolling the bay to a little over 100 each day. There are decent numbers of half-pounders and adult steelhead in the lower Rogue River, where lower water conditions are ideal for anglers swinging flies or casting spinners.
Fishing for fall Chinook on the lower Coquille River continues to be tough. Anglers are hooking an occassional fish in the bay or upriver near Rocky Point. A few coho have been hooked and released in recent days. There is no special season for wild coho in rivers of the south west zone for 2018.
Mark your calendar for the Coos Basin Salmon Derby on Sept. 8-9. Advanced Derby tickets are available at Bites On Bait & Tackle, TNT Market in Eastside or go online to MorganCreekFishHatchery.org/events.
Salmon anglers had mixed results last week trolling from the BLM boat ramp up to the Marshfield Channel with a few Chinook caught along with several California halibut.
Fall Chinook fishing in the lower estuary on the Umpqua River has been hit or miss. Local guide Bob Cobb had 4 Chinook in the box on Sunday and told me the best bite has been on the outgoing tide.
Pacific Ocean: When ocean conditions have been favorable anglers are reporting good catches of rockfish and ling cod.
Last week Prowler Charters here in Bandon helped their clients catch some nice limits of rockfish along with a few nearshore Pacific halibut. The central coast nearshore halibut season totals for last week were 344 pounds landed, bringing the total landing to 20,549 pounds. This leaves 5,307 pounds of 20.5 percent of the quota remaining.
During the summer all-depth halibut seasons last opening there were 4,624 pounds landed. This brings the total landing up to 31,298 pounds. There is 22,568 pounds or 41.9 percent of the quota remaining. Therefore, the summer all-depth fishery will be open Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Area shellfish: Crabbing in the bay at Bandon has remained excellent. Boaters are catching limits of nice Dungeness crab in the lower bay. Early morning have been best for dock crabbing on Weber's Pier.
Last Saturday Susan Pepperling from Medford won $100 cash in the Bandon Crab Derby drawing at Tony's Crab Shack. We would like to thank, Bandon Crossings, The Station Restaurant, Cranberry Sweets, Pizza $ Pastry, The Wool Co., Bandon Baking Co., Bandon Fabrication, Asian Gardens, and Lord Bennetts for their great prizes awarded.
Sunday Sept. 9 at noon at Tony's Crab Shack will be the final drawings for the $1,300 cash along with many additional prizes. I would again like to thank Juanita and Bob Graville as well as Max Polin for all their held and support this year.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.