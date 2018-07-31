Local lakes: Last week, Olivia Kraynik reported catching her limit of rainbow trout on Laird Lake. She told me that night crawlers were working best that morning. Laird Lake is located on Elk River Road approximately 9 miles above the Elk River Hatchery.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told me that boaters on Ten Mile Lakes are still picking up some nice rainbow trout up to 22 inches in length. One bank angler caught four nice trout fishing from the marina docks using yellow perch bellies.
Last weekend, Nixion Marine from Walla, Walla, Wash., hosted their annual bass tournament on Ten Mile Lakes. Fishing was good, with most boats weighing in five fish limits. This weekend, the Ten Mile Bass Club will be hosting the Ten Mile Open Bass Tournament. For entry forms and information, you can go online to tenmilebassclub.com.
Local rivers: Chinook salmon fishing has been spotty on the lower Rogue River in recent days. A few fall Chinook have been reported to be caught on the main stem of the Coquille River. It's still very early in the run, but it's nice to see a few fish showing up.
A good-sized school of striped bass have been feeding each evening near Rocky Point on the lower Coquille. Anglers casting plugs have been hooking an occasional fish. Upriver anglers plunking anchovies are still reporting good striper action.
Fall Chinook fishing has been slow inside Coos Bay and Winchester Bay. Anglers with the two-rod validation will be able to use two rods in Coos Bay and the Rogue River beginning on Aug. 1 under a temporary rule adopted by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife this month. This applies on the Coos from Aug. 1-Sept. 30 for Chinook and hatchery coho, and on the Rogue from Aug. 1-Sept. 3 for Chinook and hatchery coho.
Pacific Ocean: Anglers fishing out of the Port of Brookings are reporting good catches of Chinook salmon 3-5 miles off shore, from the border up to the west buoy. The Chinook have been averaging between 15-20 pounds.
Anglers fishing for hatchery coho out of Winchester Bay reported good fishing last weekend. Most of the coho being hooked are wild and are being released, but 1 out of every 6-8 fish is a hatchery fish and may be taken.
Bottom fishing has been good along the South Coast. Anglers are reporting an increase in ling cod catches as well. This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, kicks off the summer all-depth halibut season on the Central Coast. The season will run every other Friday and Saturday until the quota of 53,866 pounds are met.
Area shellfish: Boaters crabbing the lower bay in Bandon are bringing in some nice Dungeness crab for us to cook. Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier is starting to pick up a bit. Monday morning, three crabbers brought up 20 crab they caught off the end of the pier.
Last Saturday, Craig Bashford won $100 cash in the second drawing of the Bandon Crab Derby. We would like to thank Stillwagon Distillery, Bandon Sweets and Treats, Edgewaters Restaurant, Minute Cafe and the Port of Bandon for the other prizes that were awarded.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.